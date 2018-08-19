Robinson’s Clint Frost showcased the power of golfing perseverance on Sunday, capturing his first city golf title in three tries with a final-round 75 and a 143 total, claiming a two-shot victory over Abilene Christian University and Lacy Lakeview golfer Daniel Seibert in the 2018 Waco City Championship
“I finally did it,” Frost, 41, said after the tight win. “Second, second and finally first. It feels great.”
After a first-round 68, he held a four-shot lead going to the final day at sunny and warm Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and raised his advantage to six shots on the front nine with three birdies, just missing another birdie putt for a seven-shot lead.
Then things got interesting. He went double-bogey, double-bogey on holes 12 and 13, and when he missed the green on the par-3 17th hole, he was tied with Seibert for the lead going to the final hole.
“I was leaking oil badly, you know. I was nervous to start and played great, then it went to pot,” Frost said.
On the last hole at Cottonwood, Frost found the fairway on his drive, while Seibert was in trees.
“I hit it really good today and gave myself some looks at birdies,” said Seibert, a former Midway standout who will be a sophomore for the ACU golf team. “On 18 I just tried to hit the fairway, but it didn’t work out. After he (Frost) hit the fairway and green, I know I needed a birdie, but I didn’t get it. It still was fun to chase.”
Seibert wound up with a closing 73 for a 145 total. Chase Chapman finished third with the low round of the day, 71, for a 146 total, one behind Seibert, three back of Frost.
Frost, who moved here three years ago and works at a nearby limestone quarry, was a former college golfer himself, playing two years at Weatherford Junior College and then moving on to Sam Houston State.
He made two putts inside of five feet, on 17 for a bogey and 18 for a par, to make sure he never lost the lead and claim the victory after two close calls.
Last year’s winner Jake Blenden shot 73-75-148 and finished tied for fifth place. Mason Mikeska, 72-25-147, was fourth.
Longtime Waco junior golf leader Bob Ammon won his second Waco Senior Golf Championship with rounds of 70 and 71 for a 141 total over a large senior field.
“I started hot yesterday (Saturday) and was able to continue that today,” Ammon said. “I felt I was able to hit my irons really good today. It’s a really good feeling to be able to stand over a shot and feel the ball will go the way you want it.”
He started with a double-bogey in Saturday’s first round, but didn’t have another bogey the rest of the round. On Sunday, he had a bogey on the second hole, but then rallied for birdies on holes 3, 5,9 10 and 17 for the senior win.
“I had the putter working as well. I made about a 50-footer on 10 for a birdie. I wasn’t even trying to make it and it went in. It was just one of those days,” Ammon said.
Cottonwood Creek head pro Kenny Duron said nearly 100 players in eight flights took place in the city championship, one of the largest turnouts in several years.
Other flight winners included Cody Kocian in the president’s flight at 153 total, Blake Kasparian in the first flight at 151, and Gerald Childs in the second flight at 153. The third flight winner was Jacob French at 161, Stormy Reeves captured the fourth flight with a 173, while Eugene Dehelen won the fifth flight with a 190.