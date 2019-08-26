The Doris Miller Family YMCA will have a Youth NFL Play 60 Flag Football league for boys and girls, as well as a cheerleading class for ages 3-12. Costs for the league are $30 for YMCA members, $35 for students on free or reduced lunch programs and $50 for all other non-members. The deadline to sign up for football and cheerleading is September 16.
The Doris Miller Family YMCA also has youth dance on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. The dance is open to ages 3-17. The YMCA offers eight lessons a month. Fees for members is $25 and $30 for non-members. The dance team has performances scheduled at various events.
Finally, adults aged 35 and up are invited to register for a basketball league. Registration is now taking place through September 19. The team fee is $300.
For more information on football, cheerleading, dance and basketball, please call 254-752-1605.