The 14th-ranked Baylor soccer team loves playing at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor improved to 7-0 in its home stadium this season with a 1-0 defeat of Oklahoma State on Friday night.
The Bears (12-4-0 overall, 5-1-0 Big 12) maintained control much of the match, outshooting the Cowgirls, 21-12, and picking up six corner kicks to OSU’s two. Baylor demonstrated crisp teamwork to take the lead as well. At the 23:20 mark of the first half, Raegan Padgett lobbed a pass toward the goal, which was then flicked back by Julie James to a waiting Camryn Wendlandt, who redirected it into the net for the score. It was Wendlandt’s sixth goal of the season.
OSU managed four shots on goal, all of which were turned back by saves from BU keeper Jennifer Wandt. OSU dropped to 10-4-1 and 2-3-1 on the year.
Baylor will next host Kansas State on Oct. 19.
Baylor cross country teams diverge paths for Saturday meets
The Baylor cross country teams will diverge on two separate trails on Saturday, as the women’s team competes at the NCAA Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis., while the men’s team and another group of the BU women venture to College Station to run in the inaugural Arturo Barrios Invitational.
The Baylor women will challenge themselves against a stellar field in the Pre-National Meet, with 20 of the top 30-ranked teams in the nation in attendance. Baylor’s traveling squad consists of Allison Andrews-Paul, Celia Holmes, Saran Antrich, Brooke Gilmore, Gabby Satterlee, Mazie Larsen and Lindsay Walton.
They’ll compete in the women’s “Cardinal” division, a 6,000-meter race starting at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Baylor men will compete against several Big 12 rivals, along with some strong SEC and other Texas college programs in College Station. Running for the Bears in the 8,000-meter men’s race at 9 a.m. will be Seth Brown, Matt Henderson, Henry Huff, Cal Johnston, Jeff Kirwin, Connor Laktasic, J.B. Sandlund, and TJ Sugg.
Nine other members of the BU women’s squad that didn’t make the trip to Wisconsin will also compete at A&M at 9:45 a.m.
No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor routs Howard Payne, 55-0, remains perfect
Moving the kickoff ahead to avoid potentially bad weather didn’t seem to bother No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor’s football team. The Crusaders rolled over Howard Payne, 55-0, in Brownwood Friday. It was the Cru’s second shutout of an opponent in the last two games.
Markeith Miller set the tone of the game when he took UMHB’s first play from scrimmage and ran 43-yards for a touchdown. They stretched the lead to 17-0 by the end of the first quarter. They extended their lead to 41-0 at halftime.
The scoring continued with a 50 yard punt return by Aaron Sims late in the third quarter. This was followed by a nine-yard TD on a screen pass from Luke Poorman to Marquis Duncan, which proved to be the final points of the game.
The Crusaders (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) ended the game with 475 total offense, 246 on the ground and 229 passing.
The Yellow Jackets of Howard Payne (1-5, 1-4 ASC) were stymied by the Cru’s defense, being held to 95 yards in total offense. UMHB’s defense has shut out its opponents for 11 straight quarters.
Individually, Miller had 173 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, as well as a 33-yar touchdown reception. Poorman passed for 153 yards and three scores on 8 of 10 passing. Kadarius Daniels led the Crusaders’ receivers with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Mary Hardin-Baylor plays their next game against Belhaven University on Saturday, in Jackson, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon.
University boys make history with district cross country title
CLEBURNE – By finishing first, the University Trojans achieved a program first.
The University boys won the program’s first-ever district title, nipping Midlothian in a tight race at the District 14-5A cross country championships at the Cleburne Sports Complex.
Midlothian swept the top three finishers, putting the Panthers in great shape to win the district crown. But University’s top five scoring runners all finished in the top 20, while Midlothian’s final two runners were 28th and 33rd, respectively. That helped University win the title, scoring 64 points to Midlothian’s 67. Corsicana wasn’t far behind in third, with 69 points.
The Trojans were led by sophomore Jayden Deleon, who completed the 5,000-meter course in 16:49.92. The rest of the Trojan scoring runners included Kendrick Scott (eighth), Jacob Casiano (14th), Omar Salazar (16th) and Jesus Nunez (20th). Deleon’s older brother was a standout runner at Robinson who now competes for Tarleton State.
In the 14-5A girls race, University finished sixth in the team standings, but University junior Catherine Mancilla-Perez qualified for regionals as an individual with a 16th-place showing.
The Region II-5A meet is Oct. 22 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
#24 Baylor volleyball faces long road trip to West Virginia
The No. 24 Baylor volleyball team will try to win back-to-back Big 12 contests for the first time this conference season when it faces West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Bears (11-6 overall, 3-3 Big 12) are coming off a four-set triumph over TCU at home on Wednesday. In that match, junior Shelly Fanning matched a career high with 18 kills, while Bri Coleman registered a new career high herself with 11 kills.
Baylor is hoping to have Yossiana Pressley (a Big 12-best 313 kills) back from injury when it faces the Mountaineers (9-9, 1-4). Pressley has missed the past two matches.
Game time Saturday is noon Central.
Volleyball interest meeting on tap
An interest meeting for Van Davis’s Volleyball Training for Life Program will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday in Room 308 of the McLane Student Life Center on the Baylor campus.
The meeting is open to players in grades 4-12 and their parents who are new to the program. Davis is the founder and former director of the Waco Juniors Volleyball Club and is a former head volleyball coach at Western New Mexico University.
For more information, call 254-716-8605.
No. 2 Crawford volleyball claims 99th straight district triumph
The second-ranked Crawford volleyball team swept Valley Mills, 25-9, 25-18, 25-8, to claim its 99th straight district victory on Friday.
The defending state champions of Class 2A, Crawford (33-5, 7-0) relied on 12 kills from Anne Williams and seven from Ana Maddox. The veteran tandem of Peyton Elmore (6 digs) and Camille Ward (5 digs) ably handled the back-row defense and passing.
Crawford will go for its 100th straight district win when it hosts Rapoport Academy on Tuesday.
Baylor men’s golf opens Match Play event with win
HOUSTON – The Baylor men’s golf team got off to a successful start at the inaugural Big 12 Match Play Championships, as the sixth-seeded Bears defeated third-seeded Texas, 3-1-2, on Friday at the Club at Houston Oaks.
The Big 12 is the first conference to hold its own Match Play event, modeling it after the format used to determine the NCAA team champion.
It seemed to suit the Bears well. Baylor won three of its matches against the Longhorns and halved the other two to claim the victory. Baylor’s Braden Bailey and Garrett May both split their confrontations with UT’s Pierceson Coody and Spencer Soosman, respectively. Texas did score a win when Cole Hammer bested BU’s Ryan Grider, 1-up.
But Baylor came through with three big wins, as Cooper Dossey topped Steven Chervony, 3 and 2, and Mark Reppe outlasted Drew Jones, 2 and 1. Then Colin Kober won his final two holes of a match against UT’s Parker Coody, sinking a 10-foot putt on the last hole to clinch it, 1-up.
Baylor will continue pool play with matches against Oklahoma (8 a.m.) and Iowa State (1:30 p.m.) on Saturday. Its final pool play match will be 8 a.m. Sunday against Kansas State, then the Bears will face off against a foe from the other pool at 1:30 p.m. Sunday – potentially for the title if the Bears keep winning.
Midway volleyball sweeps season series with No. 11 Copperas Cove
Midway isn’t ready to relinquish its hold on the District 12-6A volleyball title.
In a match that could prove vital in determining the district champ, the Pantherettes took down No. 11 Copperas Cove, 25-19, 15-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-8, on Friday at the MHS arena.
Cove (37-3 overall, 12-2 district) has dropped only three matches all season, two of those coming to Midway, and both of those in five sets. Midway (30-14, 13-1) claimed its 30th win of the season in the process, and will have the edge on the Bulldawgs if the two teams end up tied in the final district standings.