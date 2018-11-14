Volkswagen of Waco Announces a New Dealership Launch — And the Introduction of the Affordable German Car
WACO, Texas (November 9, 2018) — Today, Volkswagen of Waco, located at 2301 W. Loop 340, announced its plans to start selling new and preowned Volkswagen vehicles on November 15, 2018. The dealership will start servicing vehicles and selling parts that same day as well, offering existing Volkswagen owners and new customers the much-needed expertise Volkswagen certified technicians provide when working on Volkswagen vehicles. Volkswagen of Waco will employ about 30 people initially, with growth plans to more than 60 staff members.
Volkswagen of Waco will be the second dealership owned by Leo Griggs and Luis Perez, longtime veterans of the automobile industry. To strengthen the team, Leo and Luis extended a partnership offer to Ralph Rickey, a 20-year automobile OEM veteran, hiring him away from Volkswagen Group of America. Mr. Rickey will lead the Dealership’s operations at the Waco location.
“Our goal is to offer our customers a selection of cars and trucks at prices that are fair and honest,” said Ralph Rickey, Managing Partner, Volkswagen of Waco. “Our mission is to provide value and trust in each customer interaction that leads to a lifelong mutually beneficial relationship,” Mr. Rickey went on to say. Luis Perez, partner at Volkswagen of Waco and Managing Partner of the new Forest Lane Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership in Dallas, Texas said “Waco has been an open point for Volkswagen of America for over 5 years and we are proud to have been awarded the point. We are extremely excited at the opportunity to be a part of the Waco community and to service it and the surrounding areas at our newest dealership.”
Positive Customer Impact
Leo Griggs articulated that, “Previously, current Volkswagen owners had to buy their vehicles outside of Waco in order to enjoy these wonderfully designed automobiles.” Bobby Jones, a Project Manager for CWA Construction that is responsible for the renovation of the dealership, is intent on being the first customer for the dealership. He told Mr. Rickey, “having a dealership here makes it easier to own a Volkswagen, since you can now buy and service at the same place of business.” “I was looking for a vehicle that was reliable and styling for my 16-year-old daughter,” said Bobby Jones. “Now that Volkswagen has come to town, I will be looking at the new Volkswagen Golf for her first car.”
While visiting a local prominent dining establishment last week (who asked to remain anonymous due to its affiliation with many businesses in Waco), Mr. Griggs and Mr. Rickey were welcomed with smiles and by comments of excitement of Volkswagens entrance into the Waco Market. Mr. Rickey stated that “one staff member that greeted us said that one of the management team was looking forward to meeting us,” as he is an apparent fan of the Volkswagen brand.
The Waco store will continue Corpus Christi’s lifetime warranty offering to its customers that purchase at their dealership and perform all their required factory maintenances in their factory certified service department. Adding a second Volkswagen dealership will now have a far-reaching benefit to current Corpus Christi owners that may need to do their service while traveling through or relocating to Waco, as a service performed at either dealership will meet the requirements of maintaining the Lifetime Warranty in good standing, an added consequential benefit that has reciprocating value for each store and their customers. According to Mr. Perez, “The combination of the Lifetime Warranty and Volkswagens own 6 year and 72,000 Peoples Warranty truly gives customers peace of mind when investing in their next vehicle here in Waco.”
Volkswagen’s Product Lineup of SUV’s and cars Availability
Volkswagen’s Product Lineup of SUV’s and cars should start showing up to the dealership about 2 weeks prior to the first selling day on November 1, 2018. Volkswagen of Waco’s commitment is to make that product available to customers on opening day. Volkswagens’ Product Lineup of SUV’s and cars is available to be seen at www.vwofwaco.com, with inventory availability on the website available within 24 hours of receipt at the dealership.
