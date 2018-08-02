6 Tips on Choosing The Right Real Estate Agency For You
Choosing the right agent to represent your interests is critically important when buying or selling residential or commercial property.
1. They Have Proven Themselves Over the Years
Your real estate agent matters. The more experience they have, the better they know the market and the business of real estate. New agents come and go continually, with only the best surviving.
When you work with someone who has proven themselves over time, you know you have a polished real estate professional on your side. They can help you find a property not yet on the market, a buyer seeking just what you’re selling or negotiate the best price and smooth the process.
2. They Provide Great Customer Service
An agent that doesn’t pay close attention to your budget, priorities and needs will make shopping for a home or commercial property an inefficient and frustrating process. Make sure that you and the agent can communicate well and have developed a good rapport. Then consider how quickly they respond with the right answers to your questions.
3. They Demonstrate Their Expertise
Particularly if you are relocating to a new city or different part of town, it's helpful to have someone who is familiar with local demographics, schools, shopping, entertainment and traffic patterns. You don't want to move into a neighborhood and be unpleasantly surprised that it lacks amenities important to you.
Because real estate values are constantly in flux, it’s also important to have someone who knows the market well enough to spot trends. A buyer’s market can convert to a seller’s market at any time, and vice versa. Good agents have a finger on the pulse of transactions at all times. They’ll alert you if your target area is heating up or in decline, and that knowledge is invaluable when you’re making or considering offers or haggling over price.
4. They Give Back to the Community
Good real estate agents recognize how important strong communities are to their business – and their lives. The best are honored to give back to the communities in which they live and work. Is your real estate agent working for the health of your community?
5. They Uphold the National Association of Realtors® Code of Ethics
Not every real estate agent has earned the right to call themselves a Realtor®. Realtors® are licensed members of the National Association of Realtors® who pledge to uphold the 13-point code of ethics that requires they put the interests of their clients first.
6. They Do It Right
LeadingRE is the largest network of individually selected independent brokers in the World.
If you’re considering the sale or purchase of a home, the experienced, knowledgeable professionals at Kelly, Realtors® can help guide you through the process of finding the perfect place.