Are you shopping for a home? If so, you are probably considering a loan to finance the purchase.

When most people think of financing a home, they consider how long they want to carry the loan. For example, do you want a 30-year or 15-year mortgage? After all, the length of the term will determine the monthly payment. Most people do not consider the length of time that they will reside in the home as part of the financing consideration. Since most Americans live in their homes an average of seven years, this can be a very important component of the financing decision.

What’s the Difference?

Thirty-year loans allow borrowers to spread the cost over a longer period of time, reducing the monthly payment. However, 15-year loans generally come with lower interest rates and much lower interest cost, because it’s paid back in half the time.

Community Bank & Trust offers an alternative to the traditional 30-year or 15-year fixed rate mortgage. They call this product their mini-perm loan. The mini-perm works well for the buyer who is not planning to stay in the home long-term since overall closing costs are typically much lower than those of most fixed rate mortgages.

The mini-perm loan has a fixed maturity date that is shorter than the amortization period. For example, a borrower might choose a 5-year balloon note with a 30-year amortization. The payments on the loan would be set up as a 30-year repayment to allow for the lower monthly payment, but the loan would mature in five years. At that time, the buyer can sell the house and pay off the loan or if they are not yet ready to move, they can discuss their renewal options for another 5-year period.

Decisions Made Locally

One key advantage of the mini-perm loan is that it is made in the local market, so loan decisions are made locally. Once the loan is closed it is held and serviced by Community Bank & Trust. Local servicing means that your loan will not be sold and your original loan officer will be available to follow up with questions that might come up from time to time.

Another key advantage is that closing costs are generally much less on a mini-perm loan. The closing costs in many cases are literally thousands of dollars less. This cost savings allows for more equity in the home by investing the savings into a larger down payment.

Since buying a home is one of the largest purchases most consumers make, it is important to carefully consider the purchase and the financing options. It is a good idea to sit down with a loan officer to discuss financing options before going home shopping. Community Bank & Trust encourages you to visit with one of their loan officers regarding your home financing needs.

