Simple Style Made Easy — 4 Must-Have Looks for A Stylish Fall
Though it definitely still feels like summer, autumn will be here before you know it — so it’s a good time to start thinking about fall fashion.
Some of the hottest upcoming trends are inspired by classic fall looks (think lots of plaid shirts) but others will be more surprising, says Kristy Hill, owner of Hinge Boutique in Waco. Hill established Hinge back in 2015, but opened her first independent brick-and-mortar location earlier this year, selling hip clothing brands such as KUT from the Kloth, BED | STU, and Z Supply along with accessories and home décor.
“I try to carry stuff that’s unique to the area,” Hill says. “I do carry a curvy line, a junior’s line — I try to carry a little bit for everybody, basically where mothers and daughters can come in together and shop in the same store.”
And of course, Hill always tries to stay ahead of the curve and carry the hottest trends. Here are four must-have looks you’ll need for a stylish fall.
1. Classic Checks and Plaids
This is a style Hill is always excited to see come back into fashion, and it works for both men and women. This year, she suggests mixing checks and plaids with leather or tweed to update a classic fall look.
2. Spring Has Sprung Again: Florals and Pastels
Think florals prints and soft pastel colors only work around Easter time? Think again. This year, they’ll be a hit around Halloween time, too.
“Pastels, believe it or not, will be huge in the fall, as well as stuff like lemon yellow, pastel blues, powder blues,” Hill says. “Things you’d normally think would be a faux pas in fall are going to be making their appearance.”
Fall will also be a great time to rock springy florals.
“Bringing spring into the fall seems like the theme for 2018,” Hill says. “The brighter the better.”
3. Retro 80s Cowboy
If you’ve secretly been pining away for the looks of the 80s, you’re in luck, because the “80s cowboy” look will be a major trend this fall. Think retro prairie dresses (both short and long), button-up shirts and fringe.
“That cowboy look, that seems to be huge on the runway this year,” Hill says.
4. All Cactus Everything
To complement your retro cowboy look, you’ll need some cacti! This is one trend that’s already in full swing: Hinge currently sells everything from cactus tote bags to shirts to salt and pepper shakers. But Hill says it will still be trendy in the fall and will go along with the retro cowboy look.
While Hinge carries tons of women’s clothing, they also carry items for men, including hats, boxers, socks and beard balms. The store even has a “man cave” area when men can kick back and watch ESPN’s SportsCenter when they’ve had enough shopping.