There’s certainly no place like home, and Lake Ridge Healthy Living can help your loved ones with extraordinary care and peace of mind in a private residential home setting. Lake Ridge Healthy Living owner and caregiver Uni Murphy has been providing residential home care for the past 20 years. Murphy offers services that extend to memory care, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, diabetes, catheter care, feeding tubes, ostomy care, among others.

“Most commonly our residents need help with meals, dressing, bathing, using the restroom or taking medications,” Murphy said. “We treat and care for our residents the way we would want to be treated – with love, dignity and independence.”

Murphy shares her home with her clients to enhance their home environment in their senior years. She has made renovations to her home, which includes a large covered deck where the residents gather with a beautiful lake view. They cater to any and all dietary needs and pamper their residents with home cooked, diverse and nutritious meals. They routinely have "Family Meals" where they encourage the families to join the residents for lunch or dinner. Food and social interactions are important components in making their home seem as close to "HOME" as possible, as well as maintaining their dignity and independence.

Murphy’s overall philosophy for Lake Ridge Healthy Living is to pamper the residents in all the luxuries. Keeping up appearance of hair, nails and makeup are encouraged and part of their daily routine. “Our residents have the secure feeling they can walk without falling as we staff according to their needs and condition,” Murphy said “And by living with my residents on a daily basis, I can detect immediately when something has changed, be it physical, emotional or physiological, and report it to their family and doctors to be ahead of whatever problem is occurring.” The primary caregivers are consistently the same and the home maintains a 2:3 ratio of staff to elderly. The staff is caring and genuine and provides love, patience and care with the residents.

“Moving mother from her home in Tennessee to Waco was a difficult decision. However, Uni worked with us prior to the move to facilitate a positive introduction and transition for my mothers new life. Mother’s need for personal care is high, due to stroke-induced handicaps. She is mentally alert and very social so she needed a place that would help her stimulate her mental faculties while helping her with her physical infirmities. Uni and her staff have made extra effort to meet her unusual needs.

"Immediately upon meeting Uni, I realized that she has a love for caring for the elderly. She is very patient and kind, and hires employees who share those characteristics. She realizes the importance of helping residents maintain dignity and privacy, enjoy activity, and as much independence as possible. In addition, her employees have the same caring spirit for the residents. She and her staff always look for opportunities to do something special for each resident.”

-Jan C.

