5 Interior Design Tricks To Transform Your Home
There’s certainly no place like home, but maybe your abode could benefit from a new look. We’re not talking about a major makeover here, but a few tips, tweaks and suggestions that will change the way you see your surroundings. Your family, friends and everyone who comes to visit will notice as well.
“Below are several design tricks that are guaranteed to turn some heads” says Melissa Hoekstra, founder and owner of James & Reid Home l Antiquities, located in Woodway and featuring a wide array of distinguished antiques and relics imported from across the world. Melissa’s fresh approach to home design reflects a style shaped over two decades of creating living spaces for her clients and friends. The showroom offers furniture, bedding, accessories, gifts, jewelry and other fine items for the home, including furniture manufactured by LEE Industries, amongst other designer lines not otherwise offered in Central Texas.
1. Have a Seat
Bistro chairs provide a great way to spice up your home. They’re sturdy and lightweight, and come in a variety of styles and colors. Even better, you’ll be able to put them to good use in just about any room in your house.
2. Blue Heaven
Blue is in this year, and many designers and collectors are taking advantage of the situation by adding the color in bedrooms, living areas, kitchens, offices and elsewhere. Hoekstra mentions “Blue works well on a wide variety of surfaces, from large porcelain urns to bedding and even wall colors”.
3. Light It Up
“Stylish lighting can transform a room,” says Hoekstra. Lighting can certainly make a difference in changing the way you and other people see your home. The options are virtually endless for every room in your house, from recessed in-ceiling lights to classic lanterns, innovative and unusual chandeliers, modern table lamps and wall sconces.
4. Pillow Talk
Pillows are more than just a comfortable place to lay your head at night; they are among the most versatile aspects of designing a home, offering a diversity of colors, textures, styles and shapes, and they can stand alone or be easily coupled with each piece of furniture in your home.
“You might choose hand-painted or brightly-colored Turkish silk pillows,” Hoekstra says. “Regardless of which pillows you decide on, they will create tremendous versatility.”
5. Picture This
At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong by adorning your walls with art. Anything from landscapes to brilliantly-colored abstracts to photography will work, just as long as what you hang on your walls reflects your own personal taste. After all, it is your home.
“Your home should be very personal. You should make it yours, love it and be proud of it,” says Hoekstra, who travels to France, Belgium and England, as well to as to High Point, North Carolina, and Atlanta several times a year in search of items for her clients.