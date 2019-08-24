Stonehaven Dental provides state-of-the-art dental, orthodontic care and more

Who really likes or enjoys going to the dentist? It often brings stress and anxiety to a person, no matter what age you are. Stonehaven Dental, Dr. Charles Town and Associates have a reputation for being fun, experts in dentistry and a great place for families to receive a full range of oral healthcare. “We provide only the finest, state-of–the-art dental and orthodontic care, ensuring you and your family will achieve an amazing smile. You receive quality care by our professional dentist and staff, however, we focus a lot of our energy on making sure you have a wonderful experience,” says Dr. Charles Town. He believes everybody deserves a beautiful solid smile and it is his goal to fix every smile. Dr. Town prides himself in being able to save and salvage every smile, one tooth at a time!

Implants

Dental implants are a popular and effective way to replace missing teeth and are designed to blend in with your other teeth. Most patients find that a dental implant is secure, stable and a good replacement for their own tooth. It usually comes in 3 phases; surgically placing the implant(s), healing around the implant and the last phase is placement of the artificial tooth/teeth. Stonehaven Dental uses only the best top of the line implants. It is all state of the art equipment and tools. Dr. Town says, “It’s an amazing feeling to throw away your dentures and see the change it makes in peoples’ lives.”

Whitening & Cosmetic

There are many teeth whitening products out there to help you achieve the brilliant, bright smile you are looking to obtain, however, the safest is to always consult your dentist. Stonehaven Dental and Orthodontics will put a smile on your face! “Your smile is one of the first things people notice about you. Don’t be afraid to show off your grin because of stained or discolored teeth. Our state-of-the-art tooth whitening services help put your smile back in the spotlight! Never shy away from smiling again!” exclaims Dr. Charles Town of Stonehaven Dental. A quick consultation with Stonehaven Dental can help you determine the whitening solution that fits your needs, desired results and budget.

Braces & Orthodontics

For most people, achieving a healthy, beautiful smile is the reason for choosing to receive orthodontic care. If you’re self-conscious about your smile, orthodontic treatment will greatly improve the way you look and feel. There are several types of braces to achieve that perfect smile, Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics offer traditional and clear braces to help solve issues related to having a crooked smile. Dr. Alexander, Stonehaven’s Orthodontist, has a customized plan for each patient for treatment, type of braces, metal, clear or clear aligners & Invisalign. Dr. Charles Town stresses, “Having straight teeth is important to not only have a beautiful smile, but also having teeth that function optimally. When your treatment is complete, you will have the smile you’ve always dreamed of as well as the confidence to show it off! Our practice is dedicated to making sure that you receive the quality care you deserve.”

Sleep Apnea and TMJ

You may not have thought that Sleep Apnea, TMJ or Botox are associated with a dentist, but quite the contrary. All are associated with your mouth. Sleep Apnea is a disorder in which your breathing repeatedly stops and starts. There are two types, Obstructive sleep apnea and one that occurs when throat muscles relax. Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics can monitor your sleep apnea in the comfort of your home with a machine that sends sleep patterns to their office. “We have a medical doctor on staff to translate the information and with proper fitting a device can be custom made for each individual,” says Dr. Town. To be able to sleep in the comfort of your own bed as opposed to going to a strange place with people watching you sleep hardly gives you a good night sleep.

If you or someone you know has been accused of grinding your teeth, Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics can provide a TMJ appliance that is custom fitted for each individual. Botox is utilized to motive the masseters muscles, helping to stop the clenching of your mouth while you sleep.

Is it time you saw a dentist and want a pleasant, enjoyable experience? Dr. Charles Town, D.D.S. and his Associates have the experience, the knowledge and focus their energy on making sure this happens with each and every patient. For an enjoyable experience, contact Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics at 254-207-0786 or visit www.thestonehaavendental.com.