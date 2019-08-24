Do you have the famous family double chin? Are frown lines and crow’s feet making you look old and tired? Did mom and dad gift you their hereditary ugly veins? Has your love for the sun damaged your skin? Restoring your natural beauty can be accomplished right here in Waco, Texas at NuGenesis Medical Spa & VeinCare.

Proper and experienced technique is crucial to give you noticeable results and keep you looking like yourself, only better! KYBELLA, the first of its kind can help with sagging, sloping skin under the chin. BOTOX Cosmetic is able to reduce lines and smooth away wrinkles. Cosmetic injection sclerotherapy and laser treatments for unsightly veins makes it easier than ever to get great results anywhere on the face, legs and body. DERMAGLOW MICRODERMABRASION, will rejuvenate, smooth and repair your skin.

Dr. William A. Peper, M.D. FACS, on site medical director for NuGenesis Medical Spa & VeinCare says “Our goal is to take care of patients in the very best way possible and these 4 treatments are a highly effective way to accomplish a younger looking you”.

These products are not just for women, men are taking advantage of these minimally invasive treatments as well.

1. KYBELLA, an injectable, nonsurgical option, proven safe, and very effective to reduce chin fat is a very popular procedure at NuGenesis.

Bothered by fullness under the chin? KYBELLA, permanently destroys fat cells and is individually tailored to improve one’s chin profile. Expert injectors discuss potential side effects, including swelling so you know what to expect and how to manage it. Treatments typically start with a minimum of 2 to 3 treatments. Each injection process takes 15 to 20 minutes. If you’ve noticed your hand covering your chin in pictures or wearing scarves in the middle of summer to cover your sagging chin, then you may want to consider KYBELLA treatments.”

2. BOTOX Cosmetic, a prescription medicine injection used to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows and crow’s feet in adults, it’s the #1 cosmetic procedure done at NuGenesis. Are you ready to discover real, noticeable results? BOTOX Cosmetic is the first and only FDA-approved product to improve moderate to severe frown lines and wrinkles.

“It is important to choose a provider who specializes in Botox injection procedures” says the staff at NuGenesis Medical Spa” They are trained expert injectors and each have over a decade of injection experience and continue their education and training as new products and advances become available. The beauty of BOTOX Cosmetic is that the results speak for themselves; patients are telling their friends and family about having BOTOX done at NuGenesis Medical Spa and how happy they are. You get noticeable results while looking refreshed and natural.

3. COSMETIC VEIN TREATMENT - Unwanted veins can appear anywhere on the body, at NuGenesis VeinCare we specialize in the treatment of unsightly veins. We can use an injection method to close off surface varicose and spider veins with fantastic results. Treated veins tend to fade within 4-6 weeks. Laser vein treatment is an option for small red surface veins. Laser treatments for spider veins are usually done in combination with injections. Schedule a vein evaluation to see what treatment is right for you.

4. DERMAGLOW MICRODERMABRASION – For smoother, younger-looking skin. This is the most requested non-surgical procedure for skin treatment. Ideal for both men and women!

DERMAGLOW particle skin exfoliation treatment is ideal for anyone seeking to turn back the effects of time and desiring healthy, younger-looking skin. If you have “age spots” or discoloration of skin, now with DERMAGLOW particle skin exfoliation technology, there is a safe and gentle way to help rejuvenate, smooth and repair. The DERMAGLOW procedure has been shown to be safe and effective for the cosmetic reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, sun-damage, acne/acne scars, excess oils, blackheads/whiteheads, pore size and superficial age spots.

The experts at NuGenesis say DERMAGLOW treatments take only 15-30 minutes depending on the areas treated. Most people see dramatic results after one DERMAGLOW treatment, however, a series is recommended in most cases.

NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care of Waco, can help bring back that younger looking you through the above mentioned services, as well as other minimally-invasive and highly effective medical spa services which help bring out the best in you. It’s time to restore your natural beauty today! Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and can be reached by phone 254-776-7546. Special appointments & private parties are available. Visit wacomedicalspa.com to see the many products and procedures offered.