Retirement stereotypes abound, from the one about folks who move to Florida and golf, to the image of people watching the news or old reruns while sitting on flower-print armchairs. There are also assumptions that age will inevitably slow down those who had busy lives.

No matter the generalizations, aging and retirement can be full, satisfying years when seniors continue to learn and do new things.

In fact, people can enhance how they age and can improve cognitive function by exercising their brains. Here are a few ways to get your brain in shape.

Make music

Music can soothe or excite, and there are thousands of styles, something for every taste. Additionally, melodies and rhythms are good for the brain.

“Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Take advantage of what music can do for your mind by listening to new styles. Take it a step further by learning to play the piano, violin or any instrument you’ve always wanted to try. You don’t have to become accomplished, as just taking lessons will help with attention, memory and problem-solving, as well as improve your mood and quality of life, according to Johns Hopkins.

Take a class

Retirement is a great time to learn new things in a structured setting. There’s no pressure to focus on a career or to achieve, so it can just be fun. You can go to a nearby college or university, which retirement expert Jack Tatar at Market Watch says are often deeply discounted or free for seniors.

For other educational pursuits, visit your library, where you can brush up on literature and investigate community programs. For example, there may be classes about gardening, painting, crafting or any number of other topics. Additionally, local restaurants or city activities departments might offer classes focused on cooking, exercise, chocolate tasting and more.

Jump in and give something new a try.

Investigate your history

Anyone who’s gotten into genealogy, or tracing family history, can tell you it’s addictive — in a good way. Putting the pieces together is like completing a puzzle, and learning about people who came before you is satisfying.

During retirement, you'll have the time to really dig in. You can also share what you have learned with children and grandchildren, as the National Council for Aging Care says.

Stay engaged

It is difficult to remember details as you age, but the more often you do something, the more likely it is to be wired into your brain. Repetition “leads to improvement in and refinement of performance on motor — or any other — tasks,” according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health.

This is particularly helpful for seniors who are experiencing memory decline. Heartis Waco Assisted Living & Memory Care uses a program based on Montessori principles to keep its community members learning and engaging their brains. It encourages residents to follow their lifelong interests, says marketing director Amanda Herring.

“Those who have been caretakers throughout their life enjoy engaging and encouraging other residents,” Herring says. “Some are engaged in volunteering, others create amazing artwork, still others are involved in gardening. Residents start programs such as card making and pet therapy, using their talents to help others. Heartis encourages the residents to constantly update their activity programs based on the residents, their lives and interests, helping them to utilize each unique ability as the population changes over time. Being active and engaged, throughout every aspect of their life at Heartis gives them purpose.”

And when people repeatedly do something, it sticks with them.

“They’re going to know exactly what they’re doing, even two or three months later," Herring says. "The main priority is staying engaged and active. They’ve shown that with the Montessori programming, you can’t fix Alzheimer’s or dementia, but you can lessen the progression of behaviors and symptoms.”

