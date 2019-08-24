Jewelry is an integral part of a person’s style and self, and over time, it helps illustrate the stories of our lives. Sissi Gholson, with Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry in Ridgewood Village Shopping Center, believes just that and has had the joy and honor of helping customers author those stories for the last 20+ years. Because jewelry is so personal and often connected to the very heartstrings of a person, it is almost imperative that you find a jeweler who knows you and can understand and help develop your style over time. This relationship is founded on an investment of time and trust. Choosing and committing to a lifetime jeweler is not an easy task, but Gholson highlights why it is worth it.

1. Trust

Sissi Gholson shares, “At Gholson Originals we value YOU! We strive to make sure that you know we will take care of your jewelry needs whether it is a new purchase, a repair, or restoration of an older well-loved piece of jewelry.”

Talking with Gholson Originals and getting to know them is a big factor in the jewelry business. They want to show you how much they care about the service they give and then prove that to you.

When making a purchase as personal and important as jewelry, Gholson says that you have to feel a sense of comfort and trust with the jeweler, and feel like they have your best interests in mind. She recommends talking to a jeweler and “going with your gut!” From the counter to the bench and right back into your own possession, your jewelry is treated with care at Gholson Originals. Gholson Originals has served the Waco area since the early 90’s, and the jewelers in her store take the time to know their customers and earn their trust.

2. Defined Style

“There are so many styles: classic, traditional, trendy, fun jewelry, or fine jewelry,” Sissi Gholson states. It’s important for the jeweler to understand your personality and fit the perfect piece of jewelry for you, but that’s only possible if you have an enduring relationship like the kind you would have with a personal jeweler.”

“We will make sure they LOVE it!” she exclaims.

3. Experience

Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry has 50 years of combined experience and hard work in this industry and it shows in everything they do. “Of course, experience is a big deal but an even bigger deal is a “give a care” attitude. You cannot teach that. “I am proud to say that you matter and so do your jewelry needs. When you work with the team at Gholson Originals, you will quickly get a feel for that and the comfort and confidence in us that goes along with it,” adds Sissi Gholson.

4. Caring Customer Service

As your jeweler, someone whose expertise you respect and whose work you trust, you don’t have to worry about whether you will receive excellent service the next time you walk in the door. You know at Gholson Originals, you will receive excellent service every time.

5. Relationship + Peace of Mind

The luxury of having a personal jeweler is that you are able to establish a relationship with them and experience a friendship rather than just a sales pitch. Not only do they recognize you, but they recognize the jewelry you bring in - and maybe even the stories that go along with it!

“We go to great lengths to make certain you feel like your jewelry is in better hands with us. We treat every piece that comes in like it is our very own precious heirloom,” explains Sissi Gholson, who has owned Gholson Originals with her husband, Bob, since 1993.

Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry has had the honor of serving the Waco area for a quarter of a century. They strive to offer the best jewelry and service, and work to add to the story of each individual piece of jewelry, bringing new life to sentimental pieces.

To meet your personal jeweler, visit them in person at 2036 North Valley Mills Drive, or online at GholsonOriginals.com 254.741.9816.