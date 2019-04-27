Plenty of medals on hand for the 2019 Special Olympics at Connally High School-Mac Peoples Stadium. The 464 athletes competed all day in for 30 events. The first games were held in 1969 at Paul Tyson field.
Killeen’s Olivia Scruggs takes off in her 4X100 relay race heat at the 2019 Special Olympics at Connally High School-Mac Peoples Stadium. The 464 athletics competed all day in for 30 events. The first games were held in 1969 at Paul Tyson field.
Gatesville Caitlin Clough places first in her heat of the women’s 25 meter wheel chair race at the 2019 Special Olympics at Connally High School-Mac Peoples Stadium. The 464 athletics competed all day in for 30 events. The first games were held in 1969 at Paul Tyson field.
Heart of Texas Charger’s Loyd Carey make his throw in the mens shot put field event at the 2019 Special Olympics at Connally High School-Mac Peoples Stadium. The 464 athletics competed all day in for 30 events. The first games were held in 1969 at Paul Tyson field.
Some of the 23 teams including 464 registered athletics from Central Texas form a parade during the start Area 12 Spring Games by Special Olympics at Connally High School-Mac Peoples Stadium. The athletics competed all day in for 30 events. The first games were held in 1969 at Paul Tyson field.
McLennan County Sheriff deputy Ken Zahirniak, left, helps Hillsboro Jonathan Fields with the lighting of the Special Olympics torch during opening ceremonies.
Connally High School Junior ROTC leads the parade of athletics with the American and Texas Flag during opening ceremonies.
