A Valentine’s Day message awaits Joanna Gaines on Thursday at the silos she and her husband, Chip, developed into a downtown tourist attraction. Crews used a crane to attach the large cutout letters, which could be seen for blocks. Pictures of the message circulated widely on social media Thursday.
