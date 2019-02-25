Bob Sheehy Jr. is in his final weeks of his 25 years on the McLennan Community College board, but the La Vega High School math teacher is far from ending his time as an educator invested in his students.
Sheehy, 63, who represents District 5, chose not to seek re-election to a fifth six-year term in the May 4 elections and will attend one of his final board meetings Tuesday. He will be replaced by Liz Palacios, a Baylor University dean for student development who is running unopposed.
“I never intended to serve 25 years, but it seems like every time an election came up, there was something I needed to do or wanted to be a part of,” Sheehy said in a recent interview sandwiched between his classroom time and his after-school hours spent as the school’s girls soccer coach. “After 25 years, it’s time to go. It’s not a lifetime appointment.”
Sheehy, who underwent quadruple bypass surgery last fall, admitted he was “on the fence” about filing for re-election this spring. When Palacios, a friend, contacted him about her interest in running, that helped him make up his mind.
Those who’ve worked with Sheehy over the years praised his heart for students, his eye for financial details and an even-keeled personality that steered board discussion into helpful directions.
MCC president Johnette McKown noted Sheehy’s advocacy for students, his thoughtfulness and his willingness to serve.
“He has been a student advocate for us in a positive way,” she said, adding that Sheehy periodically called her on behalf of students. “He has their best interest in mind, and it really warms my heart.”
Current board chairman K. Paul Holt recalled that Sheehy, a former board chair himself, eased his transition to the leadership position. Sheehy brought to the board his financial insight, concern for students and a tradition of allowing board members to openly share opinions and questions in roundtable discussions, Holt said.
“Being an accountant, he brought a sharp financial eye, which was very helpful,” he said. “We’re not a political board. We’re an education board and our passions are for seeing the best for our students. That leads us to take great care of our faculty and administrators.”
Randy Cox, who left the board in 2015 after an equally long 25 years, found Sheehy not only a helpful ex-chairman when Cox needed advice during his time as board chair, but also a calm, steadying influence at crucial times.
One was the failure of a $74.5 million bond election in 2005, when voters said no to a package that called for a new science building, the Michaelis Academic Center and the Emergency Services Education Center and other building renovations. Cox recalled that in the aftermath of that defeat, Sheehy, then board chairman, calmly encouraged an emotionally jangled board to start work on a new bond proposal.
A slimmer package won voter approval in November 2006, securing new buildings, more space and improved facilities for MCC students, faculty and staff.
“I never saw him get ruffled,” Cox said. “He is really just an all-around great guy.”
Sheehy’s heart for the community college started early. His father, Bob Sheehy Sr., was a founding board member, and the younger Sheehy recalled Sunday afternoons after church spent walking the grounds where the college was being built.
Sheehy attended MCC for two years after high school graduation, on his way to earning a business degree at Sam Houston State University that eventually led to a career as a CPA. His father’s example of public service, though, steered him toward running for the board in 1994. At the time, Bob Sheehy Sr. was mayor and had just led the city through the media maelstrom surrounding the Branch Davidian tragedy.
Bob Sheehy Jr. was a 38-year-old CPA when elected and the college’s enrollment was slightly more than half of today’s enrollment of 8,555 students. Sheehy took advantage of MCC’s educational resources in 2005 when, prompted by years of coaching Reicher Catholic High School and Select soccer teams, he felt moved to help students as a classroom teacher, earning his alternative teaching certification through MCC.
Sheehy now is in his 15th year as a classroom teacher, currently teaching algebra II, statistics, business management and college preparatory math. His wife, Kay, recently returned to teaching and is on the La Vega High School faculty.
Sheehy said he sees community college as a crucial part of public education and a key for many in moving out of poverty.
In addition to facility and educational improvements that the MCC board has enabled over the years, Sheehy is proud of a shift in perspective, prompted by faculty initiatives, from growing student enrollment to improving student graduation.
Characteristically, Sheehy is looking past his last board meeting in April to MCC’s graduation ceremony in May, when as a departing board member, he’ll help pass out diplomas.
Among the students on the receiving end will be some of his La Vega High School students, the first enrolled in La Vega’s Early College High School.