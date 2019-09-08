More than 50 sculptures of animals and people populate both floors of the Waco-McLennan County Central Library through November in an exhibit provided by Sculptureworks Inc. The Hurst organization works to promote art in public places such as libraries and community gardens. The pieces shown, primarily bronzes, often feature information on their creating artists with some up for sale. TOP: “Prairie Soldier” by Hollis Williford on display. ABOVE RIGHT: “Golden Morning” A.K.A. “Bob” by Paul Oestreicher stands on display near the main desk. ABOVE LEFT: “Sunday Comics” by Lori Kiplinger Pandy is also near the main desk.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
