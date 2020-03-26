covid education

Robinson ISD educators parade through neighborhoods as a way to stay in touch with students while the schools are closed because of the coronavirus. Teachers displayed school colors and many handmade signs reading “We miss you” as students and families watched from their homes.
Robinson ISD students Zane Bailey, 11 and his sister Blair hold up signs as they prepare to head out on the parade route. Robinson ISD educators paraded through neighborhoods as a way to stay in touch with students while the schools are closed because of the coronavirus. Teachers displayed school colors and many handmade signs reading “We miss you” as students and families watched from their homes.
Robinson Elementary school teacher Cassidy Gibbs gets ready to head out on the parade route as her son Grayson holds up a sign. Robinson ISD educators paraded through neighborhoods as a way to stay in touch with students while the schools are closed because of the coronavirus. Teachers displayed school colors and many handmade signs reading “We miss you” as students and families watched from their homes.
