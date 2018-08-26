ABOVE: A mountain biker uses a detour around a construction site on the River Trail in Cameron Park. Work has started to install a steel bridge Waco Bicycle Club volunteers designed and built in 2016 with support and materials provided by the city. The company hired to install the bridge at a cost of $65,000 will have the River Trail closed from the Mouth of the Bosque area to the bridge site on weekdays before 5 p.m., and a half-day closure on Cameron Park Drive is expected this month.
A wooden bridge had spanned the flood-prone drainage for years, but a large cottonwood tree fell and destroyed it in 2015. Pieces of the tree have served as a temporary crossing in the interim.