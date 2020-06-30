Remains discovered Tuesday near Fort Hood are believed to be those of Houston soldier Vanessa Guillen, said Tim Miller, the director of the search-and-rescue group Texas EquuSearch.
“Of course we’re going to have to wait for a positive identification, but we’re overly optimistic that yes, it’s going to be her,” Miller told the Houston Chronicle.
Miller said she was found in a shallow grave about 100 feet from the Leon River. He said he could elaborate on the evidence that links Guillen to the remains, citing the open criminal investigtion.
Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22. Her disappearance just over two months ago sparked an extensive search around the Killeen base and surrounding areas that helped find the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Wedel-Morales, but no trace of the Latina soldier. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said they suspect foul play in both cases.
A reward of up to $50,000 was in place to find Guillen, half if which was coming from the League of United Latin American Citizens. The oldest Latino organization in the country launched the campaign #LaQuieroViva / #IWantHerAlive” on Sunday in the pursue of finding Guillen. The campaign uses a phrase repeated by the soldier’s mother, Gloria Guillen, during a press conference last week.
“Vanessa is our daughter, our sister, our wife, and LULAC will not stop crying out, ‘La quiero Viva!’ until she is brought home to her family and to our community,” said Elsie Valdes-Ramos, a national vice president of the organization.
