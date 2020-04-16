A 19-year-old man arrested Wednesday night after a drive-by shooting is believed to be connected to a string of shootings between two rival gangs in North and East Waco over the past two months, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum confirmed Thursday.
Police arrested Christian Norwood, of Waco, on Wednesday after a brief pursuit of a vehicle occupied by three suspects in a shooting near 20th Street and Mitchell Avenue, Bynum said.
An officer patrolling in the area heard gunshots being fired from a car, an arrest affidavit states. The officer tried to pull over a silver Chevy sedan, before the driver fled and crashed into a fence near North 20th Street and McFerrin Avenue.
The driver and a passenger ran from the wrecked car, leaving Norwood trapped in the vehicle, Bynum said. Norwood was removed from the car at gunpoint and arrested. Police alleged he was involved in the shooting Wednesday night and is linked to several other recent shootings that have not injured anyone.
“It is a lot (of calls) and the majority of shots fired calls and those types of calls that we’ve responded to in the last month-and-a-half to two months are related to this,” Bynum said. “It is gang-related and we’ve been lucky that there hasn’t been anyone that has been hit.”
Police canvassed much of North Waco on Wednesday night, searching for the driver and second passenger. Neither had been arrested as of Thursday morning.
“This appears to be two separate groups targeting each other,” Bynum said. “I don’t have a motive for the shooting last night or whether they were just firing off rounds.”
Norwood was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct. He had been released from jail by Thursday on $10,000 bond.
The two groups alleged to be targeting each other was not disclosed Thursday. Bynum said police are continuing to investigate multiple incidents of discharge of weapons calls and continue to search for suspects.
Last year, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said there are believed to be at least 75 gangs operating in the Waco-area, some of which are involved in car burglaries, theft and the drug trade. He said local, regional and federal efforts are helping to combat gang-related crime.
In November, the city of Waco received a $1.5 million Texas Anti-Gang grant to create the hub, where 10 to 15 Waco detectives who already participate in anti-gang work will coordinate with state and federal authorities tackling the issue from a regional perspective. Bynum said the unit is still in the works.
Holt was promoted in February to assistant city manager and now oversees public safety and other aspects of city operations.
Anyone with information about the identities of the two suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police at 750-7500 or call Waco PD Crime Stoppers at 753-4357. All callers can remain anonymous.
Worker saved
Local health care workers, Atwoods employees and first responders are being recognized for rendering immediate aid to a worker during a medical emergency Wednesday, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Lacy Lakeview police Sgt. Jason Higgins was driving through the parking lot of Atwoods Ranch & Home, 4501 Interstate 35, when he spotted an employee running across the parking lot to an Ascension Providence medical facility nearby, Truehitt said.
Higgins and two other officers quickly went into Atwoods, where employees and Ascension Providence personnel were administering CPR on a 57-year-old store employee suffering from what appeared to be a heart attack, Truehitt said.
“Within a few moments, AMR (American Medical Response) arrived and transported the man to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery,” he said. “It really was a remarkable job done by everyone to help save this man’s life.”
Truehitt called the group “our home town heroes” and said he plans to recognize each person who helped the man with a life-saver award at a future city council meeting.
Family threats
A Lorena man accused of threatening family members with a knife Wednesday was arrested on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault after a brief standoff, officials said.
Douglas Dakota Jones, 24, was arrested after McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to his home in the 200 block of Warren Road at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies learned Jones had been threatening family members at the home and cussing at his neighbors, an arrest affidavit states.
When officers arrived, family members said Jones had threatened to kill three of them and had a knife in his pocket, the affidavit states. Deputies tried to get Jones to come speak to them, but he refused, officers reported.
When a deputy walked toward Jones, he pulled out the knife and placed it to his throat, the affidavit states. About an hour into a standoff, Jones asked for a cigarette, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. Jones put down the knife to light the cigarette, and a Texas Department of Public Safety rushed over and took Jones to the ground, Kilcrease said.
Jones remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $150,000.
