It’s annual “All I Want For Christmas Is You” season, also known as “December.”
Mariah Carey’s ode to love and Christmas has done well every year since its 1994 release, but the infectious carol only now officially reigns from the top of the charts.
Billboard revealed this week that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rests comfortably at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart for the week of Dec. 21.
The feat means Carey’s song has now broken multiple records: “All I Want” is the first holiday song to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 since the Chipmunks’ 1958 “The Chipmunk Song;” it’s the most-streamed track on Spotify by a female artist in a 24-hour window; and its 20 weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart is the most of any Christmas song.
This is Carey’s 19th time on top of the Hot 100, beating her own previous record for the most No. 1 hits by a soloist. She’s also just one more hit away from matching the Beatles’ record of 20.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” always does well on the holiday-specific charts, but it’s been surging on general charts in recent years, with its biggest successes coming in a musical landscape that’s dramatically different from the one in which Carey recorded it.
Billboard compiles ratings based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data for its Hot 100 chart, and has changed the eligibility rules over the years. Between 1963 and 1972, and again between 1983 and 1985, holiday songs were mostly confined to the holiday rankings chart. When Carey released her “Merry Christmas” album, “All I Want” was not available as a single that could be physically purchased, which also prevented it from appearing on the Hot 100. Billboard has since changed that rule, and another barring older songs.
Streaming may be a big reason “All I Want” and other older holiday songs are doing so well on the charts these days. (“All I Want’s” 25-year journey to No. 1 is the longest of all songs in Billboard history).
During the 2018-19 season, Christmas songs occupied 23 spots on the Hot 100 list, and “it’s pretty much just one word: streaming,” Billboard senior director of charts, Gary Trust, told Genius in 2018. “We’ve seen streaming gain so much over the last few years. We’re really seeing it with holiday songs,” adding that smart speakers are helping fuel the trend.
