The 33 vote centers in McLennan County include:

Axtell School athletic meeting room, 312 W. Seley

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Waco

China Spring ISD administration building, 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.

Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court

H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.

McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.

Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road, Waco

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive

Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive.