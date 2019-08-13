A vehicle that veered off northbound Interstate 35 crashed into a guardrail, struck a pole and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon.
A large hole also was discovered in southbound lanes nearby as both situations created significant traffic delays.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. a vehicle reportedly veered off the northbound highway and struck a guardrail near Fifth Street. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said that crash then turned into a vehicle fire when flames broke out.
Unrelated to the fire, Waco police reported a hole was spotted in the center lane of southbound I-35, Swanton said. Police closed down Fifth Street underneath the I-35 overpass and the lanes between Fifth Street and Forrest Street.
It was unclear if any injuries were reported. Police reopened the interstate after clearing both incidents by about 3 p.m., Swanton said.
30 road signs
A passerby found about 30 Texas Department of Transportation signs lying in a Beverly Hills alley Tuesday afternoon, Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said.
The pile included mile marker signs, caution signs, roadwork signs and others. The person who found the signs notified a code enforcement officer at about 12:30 p.m., he said.
“Someone stopped by to tell him someone tossed signs in an alley,” Schmidt said. “He went over there to check on them and sure enough, there was about 30 of them. All TxDOT signs, I believe.”
He said police contacted TxDOT to have someone pick up the signs.
“There is no telling what someone was going to do with 30 signs,” Schmidt said.
TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said it is not uncommon for roadway signs to go missing, and he doubts all 30 signs were taken at the same time.
About 250 signs are replaced every month in the county because of damage or theft, Roberts said. They typically cost $650 to $700 including installation, he said.
Anyone caught stealing a road sign could be charged with theft, depending on the circumstances.
“This is one of those situations we deal with on a regular basis,” he said.
No arrests were made Tuesday after the signs were found.
Intoxication wreck
State troopers arrested a Waco man early Sunday after finding that he was driving while intoxicated during an Interstate 35 wreck that injured his passenger, an arrest warrant affidavit states.
Ocie B. Easley, 32, faces a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious injury.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single-car wreck shortly after midnight near Mile Marker 342 in the southbound lane. Troopers found a damaged 2018 Chevolet Impala in the right grass median. Easley and his female passenger were sitting in the car of a witness who had stopped to help.
Easley’s passenger had three fractures to her left leg and was unable to walk, the affidavit states.
“I noticed Easley was unsteady on his feet and would avoid eye contact with me and my partner,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit. “Easley admitted that they were returning to Waco from a party in Dallas at which they had been consuming alcohol.”
Troopers found two daiquiri glasses on the rear floorboard of the car, the affidavit states. Officers performed a field sobriety test on Easley before he was placed under arrest.
Easley and his passenger were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. After Easley was medically cleared, he was taken to McLennan County Jail on the third-degree felony charge.
He posted a bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody Monday.