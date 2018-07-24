A city of Waco employee was arrested Tuesday afternoon after fighting with a police officer and trying to take the officer’s gun, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said.
Staff at the Waco Employee Health clinic, 1415 N. Fourth St., called police at about 2:35 p.m. when a city employee became aggressive and started “acting out,” Holt said. The employee left the clinic as police were arriving.
An officer saw the man, later identified as Ronald Lewis Turner, 27, walking behind the building toward Tennessee Avenue and tried to stop him, Holt said. When the officer questioned him, Turner attacked the officer, he said.
“The officer called for help, and the man reached and tried to take the officer’s weapon,” Holt said. “The officer Tased the man, but that had little effect on him.”
Multiple officers came to the first officer’s aid, and other city workers and witnesses also tried to help the officer during the fight, he said. The officer was able to keep control of the gun during the incident.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Turner also pulled a knife on the officer. Witnesses were able to get the knife away from Turner, leading to officers being able to detain him.
Turner was taken into custody, and emergency medical personnel were called to evaluate him. Holt said Turner was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be taken to McLennan County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault of a public servant.
Swanton said the officer involved in the fight was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment for injuries. No one else was injured during the incident, police said.
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said administrators will review police reports and interview employees to determine the best action to ensure safety of all city employees.
‘Choke hold’ incident
Police have arrested a Bellmead man accused of assaulting his girlfriend while he held his infant son, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police arrested Gregory Allen Griffin, 36, on Saturday after a caller reported Griffin was trying to fight people in the 1200 block of LaClede Street, Martin said. When police arrived, a small group of people stood in the street, along with Griffin’s 26-year-old girlfriend, who appeared injured, Martin said.
Officers were told that Griffin was arguing with his mother when his girlfriend stepped into the middle of the argument. Griffin, who was holding his infant son, put his girlfriend in a “choke hold” and pushed her, causing injuries to her face, neck, and chest.
Martin said the woman refused medical treatment and the baby was not injured.
Officers arrested Griffin on a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a third-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he was released Sunday after posting a $41,500 bond.
Gun threat
A Hewitt woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police found a stolen gun she allegedly used to threaten her roommate during an argument, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Police arrested Anastasia Jewel Stebbins, 31, at the Brookside Apartments, 620 N. Hewitt Drive, after a caller reported hearing an argument coming from an apartment around 2 a.m. When police arrived, a woman dressed in a bathrobe ran around the south side of the building and hid behind bushes, Devlin said.
The woman, later identified as Stebbins, complied when the officer told her to walk over to him. Police also interviewed the man with whom Stebbins was arguing. Officers determined that Stebbins had been allowing the man to stay in the apartment and pay rent, but the two quarreled over where the man was going to sleep that night.
Stebbins went into a bedroom and retrieved a handgun, pointed it at the man and threatened to shoot him if he did not leave, Devlin said. A neighbor called police as the two continued arguing in the breezeway.
Devlin said Stebbins denied having a handgun during the dispute, but the officer later found a handgun by the bushes were Stebbins was hiding.
The handgun, a .22-caliber pistol, was reported stolen from West Memphis, Arkansas, Devin said. It was not immediately known how Stebbins got the firearm.
Stebbins was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She was released by Tuesday evening after posting a $5,000 bond.