A Waco man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of running down a woman in East Waco with his car and kidnapping her, police said.
Authorities arrested Derontae O’Sha Simmons, 26, late Sunday morning after the incident left the 18-year-old woman seriously injured, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Simmons was charged with a felony charge of aggravated kidnapping, a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct and numerous outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Gholson Road at about 10:30 a.m., when a hit-and-run crash was reported, Bynum said.
Based on the report, police initially believed two vehicles were involved in the incident and that one car may have been chasing the other, he said.
They found one vehicle at the scene, a Ford Crown Victoria.
Waco police requested help, and Bellmead police located Simmons’ car, a Chrysler 200, near Gholson Road and Lake Shore Drive a short time later. Bellmead police stopped Simmons and found an injured woman in the car.
Police spoke at the scene with the victim, who gave them details of the incident before she was taken to a local hospital.
Police discovered that Simmons had been chasing the young woman and rammed his car into hers, Bynum said.
The woman got out of her car and ran from the crash, but Simmons continued to chase her and struck her with his car, police reported.
“After striking her with his vehicle, Simmons picked the female victim up and threw her in his vehicle before fleeing the scene,” Bynum said.
Bynum said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He said the investigation remains ongoing.
Simmmons was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon with a bond listed at $102,500.
Wanted man
A Bellmead man wanted on drugs and weapons charges gave authorities a false name and tried to run from police while handcuffed during his arrest Monday afternoon, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jacob Allen Barak, 21, after they found him in the 800 block of Roy Beatty Lane while seeking to enforce arrest warrants charging him with felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
“(The officer) identified (himself) as a police officer,” the affidavit states. “Mr. Barak proceeded to evade on foot from deputies’ presence during which Mr. Barak was pursued until Mr. Barak was placed on the ground.”
Barak continued to resist arrest and refused to place his hands behind his back, the affidavit states. Once he was detained, Barak gave a false name before deputies took him to his home, where family members gave his name, deputies reported.
“While awaiting a unit with a secure prisoner compartment to transport due to Mr. Barak’s combative nature, Mr. Barak attempted to flee from custody on foot while secured in hand restraints,” the affidavit states. “After a brief foot pursuit, Mr. Barak was again apprehended.”
Barak was taken to McLennan County Jail on third-degree felony charge of escape and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and failure to identify. He was also arrested on the outstanding warrants, jail records state.
Barak remained jailed Tuesday with bond listed at $511,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.