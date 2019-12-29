A fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in South Waco has triggered a murder investigation late Sunday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Waco police were called to the Costa Esmeralda Apartments, 1516 Gurley Lane, at 11:40 a.m., when dispatchers received information about a man found lying in the parking lot. In the parking lot, officers found an apartment resident on the ground with a gunshot wound, Swanton said.
It was unclear Sunday where the man was shot.
Police learned the man had been involved in an argument with two other men when he was shot, Swanton said.
Emergency responders took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Swanton said McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced the man dead.
The man’s name was not immediately available pending notification of family. The investigation remained ongoing Sunday evening.
The shooting Sunday marks the 11th homicide investigation of the year. Two of the 11 homicides have been deemed justified homicides, resulting in no criminal investigations, arrests, or charges.
