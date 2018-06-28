200 Playdium Drive, West
Hours: The family-owned Playdium changed its operating hours this year, now open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
About: The 1.2-million gallon pool was built in 1945 and is filled with water from an artesian well. The water goes through a filter and chlorine is added. It is one of the few pools with a high diving board; it also has a zipline for younger kids and a basketball goal in the water. Sundays often have live bands performing. Admission costs $13 for age 13 and older; $10 for 12 and under (guardian supervision required). Season passes also are available.
Online: facebook.com/playdium.pool