Photos from Table Toppers 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Linda Schultz, Duane McGregor Kacee Green, Grace Green, Ashley Duncan Alyce Lively, Lou Ann Olson Martha Bunn, Glenda Malesovas Kimberly Seesing, Elice Palmer Sarah Pick, Betsy Reeder Jessica McAdoo, Haley Davis Merry Bruner, Bricker Bruner Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photos by Joy Pruitt Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More Trending Trending NASA's twins study sees no red flags for human space travel What's in a name? The battle over alternative meat, milk and rice labeling rages on Amazon workers are listening to what you tell Alexa YouTube prank star, arrested six times, has always skated free — will a felony change that? loading... The Latest Inmate sues Tennessee county over paralysis in bunk-bed fall Allergy concerns end shelter-dogs-in-courthouse policy German students have algorithm for Game of Thrones deaths The Latest: France won't offer Assange asylum unless asked Alabama inmate spared lethal injection as clock runs out Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Apr 12 Youth Connection - “Making Choices – Youth Conference” Fri, Apr 12, 2019 Apr 12 "Celebrating Elizabeth Barrett Browning Through Cinematic Virtual Reality" with Amanda Gardner Fri, Apr 12, 2019 Apr 12 Splash on the Color - Art on Elm preview Fri, Apr 12, 2019 Apr 12 Crawfish for CASA fundraiser with Spazmatics Fri, Apr 12, 2019 Apr 12 Old Friends (country) Fri, Apr 12, 2019 More events Local Ads LOCAL ADS PRACO PAWN SHOP WESTVIEW NURSERY ShopBrazos Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center l Waco TX 2026 N Valley Mills Dr , Waco, TX 76710 254-633-2580 Website Coupons Haught Air Conditioning Inc l Rheem Pro Partner l Waco TX 6516 Depot Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-666-1212 Website Coupons Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Cen-Tex Roof Systems l Metal Roofing l Waco OFFICE 4800 W Waco Dr, Ste 143, Waco, TX 76710 254-751-7700 Website Coupons The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE