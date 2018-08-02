Photos from McGregor Chamber of Commerce Banquet 27 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Miki Hering, Jene Hering Joy Pruitt Buy Now Susie Hughlett, Branda Pavlas Joy Pruitt Buy Now Elaine Slaughter, Patricia Dungan Joy Pruitt Buy Now Morgan McIver, Kara Sooter Joy Pruitt Buy Now Becky Murphy, Melissa Naylor Joy Pruitt Buy Now Michaela Broussard, Jeff Douglas Joy Pruitt Buy Now Charlie Kasparian, Bryan Chandler Joy Pruitt Buy Now Gretchen McCormack, Melonie Cox Joy Pruitt Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Photos by Joy Pruitt Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Today's Deals loading... More trending Trending +3 Choosing leg amputation was 'freeing' for Nebraska man. Now he's getting back to running. 'Alarm bell:' 30M taxpayers will owe more to IRS because of low withholdings from paychecks, new report says Perspective: I'm a WNBA player. Men won't stop challenging me to play one-on-one. Is your Fitbit wrong? One woman argued it was — and almost ended up in a legal no-man's land. What's Happening Trump proposes car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest College fund grows for gay teen who clashed with parents Police chief: Officers warned Colorado homeowner to drop gun Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure Road damage from earthquakes is latest Hawaii volcano peril Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Aug 3 First Friday in downtown Waco Fri, Aug 3, 2018 Aug 3 Dream Con 2018 Fri, Aug 3, 2018 Aug 3 Sunshine Recovery House fundraiser with author Susan Duty, musician Jeffrey Hulbert and Rachel Solano cooking class Fri, Aug 3, 2018 Aug 3 “Portraits” exhibition debut - First Friday Fri, Aug 3, 2018 Aug 3 Chuck Jennings Organ Quintet (jazz/funk) Fri, Aug 3, 2018 More events Local Ads PRACO PAWN SHOP LAKE SHORE DRIVE CHURCH OF CHRIST PRACO PAWN SHOP ShopBrazos The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons Cen-Tex Roof Systems l Metal Roofing l Waco OFFICE 4800 W Waco Dr, Ste 143, Waco, TX 76710 254-751-7700 Website Coupons Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons The Gift Horse | Gifts | Free Gift Wrapping | Waco, TX 2056 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-752-2105 Website Drug Emporium l Discount Pharmacy l Waco TX 5900 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-0011 Website Find a local business