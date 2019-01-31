Photos from Homestead Fair at Homestead Heritage 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Donna Schnitker, Mark Schnitker Jose Yau Buy Now Grace, Drew and Abby Steadman Jose Yau Buy Now Jackie Fontenot, Elizabeth Fontenot Jose Yau Buy Now Lucas Tice, Beth Farwell, William Bean Jose Yau Buy Now Sydney Ferrell, Lourie Jarvis Jose Yau Buy Now Aidan Sholl, Martha Kuhl, Austin Sholl Jose Yau Buy Now Audrey, Bethany and Joshua Steadman Jose Yau Buy Now Seth Robins, Sarah Schnitker Jose Yau Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photos by Jose Yau Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More Trending Trending +2 Virginia lawmaker says she 'misspoke' about abortion bill He dressed up as Santa Claus. A fatal secret was buried in his backyard. Deactivating Facebook leaves people less informed but happier, study finds A former cop is suspected in the 1967 deaths of 3 Washington women. He died just before he could be arrested. loading... The Latest AP WAS THERE: Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Iran Stone heads to court; Mueller cites potential evidence trove In reversal, Trump now says he and intel chiefs in agreement Search for missing Alaska plane ends; bodies sought Prescription discounts channeled to patients in Trump plan Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Feb 1 First Friday in downtown Waco Fri, Feb 1, 2019 Feb 1 Black Poets Society open mic - “Lost In Translation” Fri, Feb 1, 2019 Feb 1 First Friday at Balcones Distillery Fri, Feb 1, 2019 Feb 1 First Friday Galentines Party Fri, Feb 1, 2019 Feb 1 Meet the artists from the “A Touch Of Red” exhibit - First Friday Fri, Feb 1, 2019 More events Local Ads PHIPPS MEMORIAL CO UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER OF WACO DISCOUNT FOUNDATION REPAIR ShopBrazos Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Texas Tech University at Waco | Bachelor Degree Programs | Waco TX 1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708 806-834-3692 Website Emerald Cottages l Independent Senior Living l Waco TX 2412 Marketplace Dr , Waco, TX 76711 254-230-1116 Website Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center l Waco TX 2026 N Valley Mills Dr , Waco, TX 76710 254-633-2580 Website Coupons Move Waco | Moving Services | Waco, TX 437 Bellaire Dr, Woodway, TX 76712 254-366-9795 Website Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE