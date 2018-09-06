Photos from Dave Campbell Football Preview Night 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Jan Logan, Earl Logan Jose Yau Buy Now Betty Tucker, Marchita Longford Jose Yau Buy Now Jim Houser, Molly Houser Jose Yau Buy Now Bentley Jones, Carol Jones Jose Yau Buy Now Trent Brown, Steve Brown Jose Yau Buy Now Sherrill Pogue, Louise Hay Jose Yau Buy Now Neva Amyett, Excell Amyett Jose Yau Buy Now Tim Reid, Tim Reid Jr. Jose Yau Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Photos by Jose Yau Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Who's Your Favorite? Best Bear Ever: Vote for the best individual season in Baylor football history Facebook Twitter Email More trending Trending +2 Remembering Burt Reynolds' best roles and movies The Oscars won't introduce widely panned popular film category just yet +2 Through fragments of long-lost lives, lab aims to give military families a measure of peace +45 Photos: Burt Reynolds through the years (1936-2018) Today's Deals loading... What's Happening Japan quake toll up to 16 as rescuers dig through landslides Twitter's ban of Alex Jones raises questions on consistency Virtual learning: using AI, immersion to teach Chinese China's Xi plans to meet Putin on visit to Russian port city From poverty to star teacher, Hayes now eyes Congress seat Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Sep 7 Willie + Rose Photography exhibit Fri, Sep 7, 2018 Sep 7 First Friday in downtown Waco Fri, Sep 7, 2018 Sep 7 “Parlor: A Room By Many Names” - Historic Waco Foundation Fri, Sep 7, 2018 Sep 7 “A Climate Change Exhibit: The Art of Survival” Fri, Sep 7, 2018 Sep 7 First Friday with Banksy: “Writing on the Wall” exhibition debut Fri, Sep 7, 2018 More events Local Ads WESTVIEW NURSERY PRACO PAWN SHOP WESTVIEW NURSERY ShopBrazos Waco Heart & Vascular Dr. Myatt Waco Heart 300 Richland W Cir, Ste 1, Waco, TX 76712 254-235-9355 Currently Open Website Coupons Waco Electrolysis & Beauty Enhancement 1612 Austin Ave, Ste C, Waco, TX 76701 254-709-1347 Currently Open Website Drug Emporium l Discount Pharmacy l Waco TX 5900 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-0011 Website Move Waco | Moving Services | Waco, TX 437 Bellaire Dr, Woodway, TX 76712 254-366-9795 Website Royal Manor Health Center | Nursing Home | Hewitt TX 9101 Panther Way, Hewitt, TX 76712 254-224-8213 Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center l Waco TX 2026 N Valley Mills Dr , Waco, TX 76710 254-633-2580 Website Coupons Find a local business