Photos from Brazos Forum at the Mayborn Museum 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Susan Vonder-Hoya, Patricia Scott, Rosemary Richards Joy Pruitt Buy Now Betsy Reeder, Laura Williams Joy Pruitt Buy Now Kenneth Bousch, Lois Elliott Joy Pruitt Buy Now Charlie Moore, Robert Braswell Joy Pruitt Buy Now Claire Moore, Don Davis Joy Pruitt Buy Now Penny Turner, Pat Turner Joy Pruitt Buy Now Abby Kolar, Lesley Carroll Joy Pruitt Buy Now Alizabeth Graham, Isabella Riggs Joy Pruitt Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photos by Joy Pruitt Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Today's Deals loading... More Trending Trending In the how-much-screen-time debate, parents are just trying to figure it out American chain restaurants had a tough year and 2019 looks worse Tech predictions for 2019: It gets worse before it gets better +5 History or hatred? Selling Hitler's belongings and Nazi artifacts stirs a backlash What's Happening In Iowa, Democrats see 2020 as head vs. heart moment No aliens: NY transformer explosion lights sky, knocks power Shutdown solution seems unlikely before Dems take House Deep underground, new NYC train hub slowly takes shape Japan falls, other Asian stocks gain after Wall Street rally Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Dec 28 Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country) Fri, Dec 28, 2018 Dec 28 Ben Rendek Fri, Dec 28, 2018 Dec 28 “Bird and Friends — Cosmic Unity Improv Show” Fri, Dec 28, 2018 Dec 29 Picker's Paradise Sat, Dec 29, 2018 Dec 29 Waco Downtown Farmers Market Sat, Dec 29, 2018 More events Local Ads FURNITURE CENTER CLASSIFIED SPECIAL SECTION LAKE SHORE DRIVE CHURCH OF CHRIST ShopBrazos Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram l Waco TX 201 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712 254-772-1000 Website Coupons Vehicles Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning l Waco TX 5505 N State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712 254-227-5497 Currently Open Website Coupons PALS Home Health | Children’s Home Health Care 3640 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-307-8607 Website Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons Cen-Tex Roof Systems l Metal Roofing l Waco OFFICE 4800 W Waco Dr, Ste 143, Waco, TX 76710 254-751-7700 Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE