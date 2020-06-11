A pair of University High School girls basketball players are getting a chance to play at the college level.

University graduates Sheridan Gamble and Jasmyn Franklin both signed letters of intent on Thursday. Gamble, a 5-10 forward, signed with Howard University in Washington. D.C. She averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 blocks per game in 2019-20.

Franklin, meanwhile, finalized her plans to play for the University of Dallas. She’s a 5-foot-5 point guard who played at Lorena prior to transferring to University before her senior year.

