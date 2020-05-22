Memorial Day
The children play at war all day
on grassy backyard battlefields.
Their fathers have nothing to say
while peeking safely from behind
their kitchen windows through the blinds.
No warnings offered; after all,
what is the harm with pretend strife,
when every death springs back to life,
and you don’t have to feel alone,
when every soldier sleeps at home?
Of course the time may come too soon
when children hear the marching tune,
and games that once they gladly played
will leave them horribly betrayed
by old men using them as pawns.
And these same children hear real bombs
and bloodied children and their screams
that evermore will haunt their dreams
if they survive the awful days
in jungles or in burning sands.
But for too many, far from home,
their destiny: to lie alone,
where shredded earth enshrouds their bones;
their names carved into weathered stones
that sadly sing of their short lives.
And every year on this spring day
restaurants give free meals away
to veterans in memory
of those who never lived to see
the faded flag of victory.
Jim Conley, El Paso
EDITOR’S NOTE: Jim Conley is an Army veteran who participated in campaigns in the Middle East and Panama. He spent his career as a reporter and editor at the El Paso Times and Abilene Reporter-News. He is retired.
Graduation Day 2020
They were born in winter of their senior high school year
Coming into this time with such aspirations,
But then this thing touched them all,
And their futures suddenly were unclear.
Graduating from high school,
They had their plans mapped out,
Going to college or to a job;
Now the world to them seems so cruel.
Starting the next step in their lives,
Looking forward to pursuing dreams,
But now things are all mixed up.
They wonder, how will this they survive.
Can they leave yesterday behind?
Can they find their paths?
Will they get a foothold in this new normal?
How can the world, to them, be so unkind?
Graduation day comes and goes,
No pomp and circumstance to enjoy,
No stages to walk upon,
No caps into the air to throw.
The jobs they had set are gone away,
The college and university campuses not yet open,
Steps toward independence stalled for now
An uncertain time is what they see on display.
But hope sits strong in each one’s heart
Whether each one knows it yet.
Like their parents and other parents before,
They too will find the way to start.
A little or a lot different than what they thought,
Back when life seemed so sure.
Can’t depend on that too much now
On what-could-have-beens they can’t be caught.
This through they will endure,
Though altered, their goals and dreams remain intact,
They are the Class of 2020.
Success lies before them for sure.
Ed Leszczynski Jr., Mays Landing, N.J.
