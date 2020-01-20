The strain is showing, and pretty early into construction along Interstate 35 through Waco. Some readers on the Trib Facebook page began to crack upon learning Waco-area transportation leaders last week approved $76 million worth of work to I-35 near New Road with hopes of finishing in 2023, around the same time larger I-35 reconstruction wraps up to the north. The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board approved the work, including new ramps, frontage roads and overpasses at Valley Mills Drive and New Road, as part of a long-range plan called Connections 2045. The improvements, divided between two $38 million projects, seek to relieve growing safety and rush-hour congestion issues at I-35 and its crossings in South Waco, especially at New Road. The reaction of at least some of our readers:
Kristi DuBois Byrd: I think everybody on the transportation policy board needs some A.D.D. medicine because they can’t seem to finish one thing without starting another. This whole city is going to look like a big Tonka truck convention at Armageddon.
Magdalena Macias: Can some of that $75 million go to my gas for having to drive 20 miles around the construction mess?
Eric S. Billings: Ah, yes, let’s keep piling up projects and screw up even more roads. Love it!
Kimberly Ann Uptmor: But did they have to tear everything up within a 2-mile radius of the interstate at the same time? I HATE WACO right now.
Madison Brooke Ohler: Yes, they did. TxDoT has been planning this project for over 10 years. There are reasons for everything they are doing. Yes, it would be easier for us if they did smaller segments, but there’s a reason for the madness.
Robert W. Stahr: If you don’t believe things can last forever, you’ve never seen I-35 construction.
Diane Sealey Haun: Whoever does the planning of projects needs their head examined! Construction almost killed Salado. Didn’t you learn anything?
Ck Cohrt: Organization, communication and better planning between the different agencies.
Jon Kasper: OK, so they [the MPO planning commission] tell us we are starting the construction on I-35 last quarter of 2019. Then they announce when they have everything tore up that they will be [demolishing] one of the bridges over the river to replace them, but instead of diverting onto the new service roads over the river they divert onto the opposite bridge, making it even worse. All the while the alternate routes for I-35 — Highways 77 and 84 — have major construction on them at the I-35 intersections. They and the persons who approved this plan ... should be lobotomized and sterilized.
Luke Snyder: Let me translate: Your I-35 construction is going to continue until the earth implodes.
Shaun Johnson: I can’t wait to move the hell out of Waco.
Lauren Springer: Cool, let’s just make Waco a construction zone all the way through. It will be so much better, they said; it would be safer, they said. OK, can’t y’all just finish a section at a time? Didn’t your parents teach you to complete one project at a time?
Kurt Dieterich: It’s called Connections 2045 because that’s how long it will take until IH-35 is finished!
Will Vaszocz: Yeah, more wasted money on unnecessary construction while the city’s main roads crumble.
Jim Hammack: I-35 will never be completed.
