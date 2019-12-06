Even before Thursday’s news about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s apparent involvement in the simmering controversy, Trib readers registered strong feelings about the State Commission on Judicial Conduct’s administrative warning to McLennan County Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley’s officiating opposite-sex weddings but declining to do the same for same-sex wedding ceremonies. Here’s a sampling of spirited Facebook views from readers on the matter.
Mandi Harn Bunch: If she can’t perform her job due to her religious beliefs, I think it’s time to get a different job. Imagine if doctors did this.
Amber Morgan: Is it a good idea to keep a judge in office if they cannot follow a very clear, very simple law? These are basic human rights, clearly delineated by the highest court in the land. Whoever runs against her will have my vote and donations if they will follow the law.
Deborah Lynn: Don’t take the job if you won’t do what it requires! I didn’t get to CHOOSE what to teach based on MY beliefs!
Branda Greening: Your seat is up for grabs in 2022, Dianne. Just keep that in mind.
Crystal Johnson: She stood up for what she believes in, whether you approve or what the laws say. Good for her.
Robyn Tackitt: She swore an oath to uphold all laws. You don’t get to pick or choose.
Sherri Bowlin Phillips: So what if government just totally got out of the marriage business? It’s not the government’s job, I wouldn’t think. Government is way too much into things it should never be in. Keep the act of marriage in the church and the church can hand out certificates to acknowledge the union... not the damn government. (But the church gets tax breaks, so they will then be targeted if they don’t equally do all marriages. Nope! That’s why we need a flat sales tax for everyone, but that’s a whole different issue.) That would make this whole issue non-existent. The more government is into things, the more problems like this come up. Government has a tendency to make people fight one another and this is another example of just that.
Jessica Poer: Sherri Bowlin Phillips, the government would have to change a whole lot of laws as well (heirship, medical rights, tax breaks, custody, etc.). I’m all for your suggestion, though.
Ryan Edwards: It doesn’t matter what her personal beliefs on marriage are. The law states same-sex couples can legally get married. If she can’t handle that, then she needs to go. It’s just that simple.
Chris Harris: She would probably catch a lot less heat if she just refused to perform any weddings. I think that’s what Precinct 1, Place 2 Judge Pete Peterson decided to do. I also do not think it is a core job requirement for a JP to perform wedding ceremonies, but I’m no expert on JP job descriptions. She actually impressed me as a thoughtful, fair judge, and this issue keeps coming up, so I kinda wish she would just stop performing ceremonies.
Bill McDonald: She didn’t say same-sex couples can’t get married. She didn’t even say they shouldn’t get married. She just said she wouldn’t perform the ceremony. She has that right. Why would anyone want someone to perform their ceremony who didn’t want to? For any reason.
Erica Dawn: Separation of church and state: If you can’t follow our constitution, then get out of our country, lady!
David Matheny: When she lands time in jail [and] loses her job, she will learn to keep her personal beliefs separate from her judiciary duties.
John Smith: It’s a decision by the Supreme Court, which at that time was deciding laws. The Supreme Court does not establish laws. [Under] God’s law, marriage is between a man and a woman. When you stand before God and are judged, which way are you wanting it to go?
Bill McDonald: She is making a decision based on her beliefs. I’m sure you do the same thing daily for which you have every right. So does she?
Lisa Dickison: But I’m not a judge drawing a salary paid for by the taxpayers. I’m not entrusted with ensuring laws are applied fairly.
Bill McDonald: Just because you disagree with her decision doesn’t make it discrimination.
Lisa Dickison: It’s literally discrimination when she says that she won’t do weddings for certain people. What if she said she wouldn’t do weddings for people who were previously divorced? That actually has better biblical standing than homosexuality.
Jon Farris: Here’s an idea. Have someone marry you who is OK with it. There’s no shortage of people ordained to do weddings. She’s not hurting anyone.
Kenneth Ezzell: She broke no laws. There are many officials who can and will marry same-sex couples. No one is being underserved!
Nancy Webber Bryant: OK, Kenneth. How would you like to be in line at the grocery store checkout with a full basket of groceries. You get to the checkout associate and he or she informs you: “I refuse to serve you because it’s against my religion to serve bearded men.” And the associate who bags groceries informs you: “I refuse to bag your items because it’s against my religion to serve men who wear glasses.” Both associates shoo you away and inform you that “There are other store associates who can and will do their job and serve you, no matter what their religious beliefs are. Now get out of this line and go find one.”
Kenneth Ezzell: Nancy Webber Bryant, it’s funny how personal rights are only important if they are for LGBTQ and Muslims. But when it comes to Christians...they should shut up and release their rights.
Cole Kimball: No, what’s funny is that “Christian rights” always seem to be about trampling the rights of others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.