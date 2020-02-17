Trib readers had plenty on their minds regarding our Page One story about a recent study by the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies, which found that high rents, lower income levels and strong demand for rental properties all contribute to the cost burden for Waco area renters being higher than both state and national norms. Almost 49% of Waco area renters pay more than 30% of their income for housing, or are considered cost-burdened, according to the report. That’s up from the state rate of 46.5% of renters and the national rate of 47.5% of renters. Some comments from the Trib Facebook page:
Barbara Rusling Lloyd: I did not notice any mention of owners’ high property taxes on the rents.
Devan D. Stoglin: This is so true [the Harvard report]. The rental rates for any home in Waco is through the roof. Most of the rental properties are more than a mortgage.
Kyle Earley: People have realized the affordability of Texas and are flocking from all over. That raises the appraised value of the home, which raises taxes on the property. Renters pay the mortgage, taxes and profit of a home. When wages don’t change, and the property tax does, everyone is effected. Homeowners are feeling the squeeze as well.
Chris Torres Jr.: My wife and I are looking to enter the market soon. Sadly, it won’t be in Waco proper.
Baxter DeBerry: This is happening even in my hometown of Mineral Wells [in Palo Pinto County]. I moved here for college. It’s happening everywhere. That said, this is still cheaper and better off than my hometown is.
Tom Juntunen: Maybe because property taxes are so high due to the outrageous appraisals? That cost gets passed down to the renters. The county has told property owners that even the rundown properties are gold. I’m sure the demand for places to rent is also helping run the costs higher.
Andrew Lopez: T he appraisal district has nothing to do with it. They only react to what has actually occurred [in terms of home sales and improvements]. They don’t sit around and make up numbers. Our biggest problems are the short-term rentals, the tax-increment financing program and the opportunity-zone bonanza.
Brenna Henry: I’ve been saying this for a year. The property rentals and the option to buy houses does not match the income for the Waco area. It’s as if someone is trying to drive the blue-collar workers out of the area. There’s a website that claims that the average wage per hour for Waco is $28 per hour. I’d really like to know where! False advertising brings in big businesses, then they find out their business won’t flourish because the information was tainted. My house is paid for, but the value is outrageously overpriced, which makes me have to pay higher taxes. I think a lawsuit should be in order sometime in the near future.
Sue Miller: I was just having this discussion Friday. Bosses trying to pump up $12 an hour. Get real. I’m 59. I made that straight out of high school in Waco. And employers are still trying to get away with those wages today, in Waco.
Andrew Lopez: Brenna Henry, Texas A&M has already looked at the numbers. And for all the people who have moved here, 18% of individuals who move here leave Waco each year. They realized it wasn’t really what they were told. Kinda like 17th and Colcord being an up-and-coming area. They missed the part about gang violence and drugs.
Paula Simons Jones: I would probably say Chip and Jo have a lot to do with the issue.
Billie Pawnee Tomecek: That’s because of how high the property tax is here compared to average income.
Paul Delano: Waco turning into California’s bay area? Couldn’t have pictured this back in my time at Baylor.
Todd Thomason: And it’s not going to get any better. It’ll only get more expensive as Waco turns into North Austin.
Kirsten Leigh: The HGTV Curse! Now everyone is flocking over here....
Samantha Long: Not moving. Love this town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.