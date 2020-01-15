Judging from responses via the Tribune-Herald’s Facebook page, readers largely cheer the Marlin City Council’s not only shrewdly hedging its bets on academically troubled Marlin Independent School District but its unanimous vote last week to hire former Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson as a consultant. His charge: Study the possibility of creating a charter-school setup if Marlin ISD closes this year. The school district currently ranks as having failed to meet statewide academic scores longer than any other district now operating. Nelson resigned his Waco ISD post over a minor, roadside pot arrest last spring.
Charis Dillon: I taught in Marlin 10 years ago and it was the hardest two years of my life. I commend anyone who wants to go there and try to change things. I pray for those kids all the time and really hope that something can be done to make the school a better place for the kids that go there.
Billy Chalfant: Knowing what happened in his past and still being able to overcome that, he came into this job already with a huge negative and in the end was still the best man for the job. I am very impressed. Good for him!
Brandi Anderson: I’m happy for him. EVERYONE deserves a second chance.
Lucile Necessary: Good luck, sir!
George Loyd: Right at home with all the dopers.
Justin Jones: It was weed. Get off your high horses.
Ashley Royal Stone: Yay! Way to go, Marlin!
Danny Stevens: He should be superintendent. I think he would make the parents of elementary students be accountable and have CPS find out why some students are disruptive, causing other students to transfer to neighboring schools.
Matt DeZell: Good man. Great to hear.
Elli Mae: This is great. Marlin will benefit greatly from his expertise and he gets a chance to redeem himself. People act like his education and experience and TASB Superintendent of the Year award disappeared that night on the road.
Sherri Bowlin Phillips: Nahhh. With school districts like Marlin, anything is possible.
Richard Pickens: Come on, people. Unless you are perfect, don’t be quick to judge. I say give the man a chance. He is trying to better one of the area’s worst schools.
Patricia Gorton: Best man for the job!
Joyce Wilhite: Maybe he was called there to straighten their acts up in that area. That’s his calling. Give him a chance.
Marlene Henderson: Marlin school will be the best around here. Watch!
Robin Reid: Watch him clean it up like he was trying to do in Waco ISD except their boujee school board was holding him back. Don’t get me wrong. He did mess up. I get it. In Marlin, he will be trusted to do what he knows best. You will see those kids start to grow!
Anthony Ewers: Screw public schools!
Claudell Copeland: Smart people on the Marlin City Council!
Skip Durmon: Man, just stay off the dope.
Jerry Hall: You can bet it will probably be one of the best schools around when he’s done.
