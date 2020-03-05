Readers offered age-old arguments over development and restoration in sounding off on the Trib Facebook page about Magnolia officials’ work on the old Second Presbyterian Church, which officials carefully describe as “deconstruction” rather than demolition. A prominent preservationist at Baylor University disagrees. Magnolia officials say they’re preparing to use salvaged materials from the church bought three years ago to reconstruct a replica at Magnolia Market at the Silos complex, home base for celebrity renovators Chip and Joanna Gaines. Readers’ take:
Kyle Earley: I love everyone here who did their best to spend their own money on a building that has been vacant since 1989. A permit was obtained, 80% [of this church building] will be reused. What more did you people want? Who here would spend millions of dollars on something that would never get its money back? I’d guess no one.
Tom Brewer: 80%? If by looking at those pictures [in the Trib] you think they’re saving 80 percent of that, I’ve got swamp land for you that’s 80 percent dry. By the time this gets shiplapped and the final nail goes in, it will be down to .08 percent.
Jessica Poer: Still better than its falling further into disrepair.
Judy Sides Rogers: Baylor can talk about historic preservation, having bulldozed its popular alumni center and converted beloved Miller Chapel to office space most recently, but it appears selective and profit-driven in its efforts. Dare we recall the Urban Renewal demos that in part gave BU its current footprint? If our county’s most dedicated, proven and skilled historic preservationists at Homestead Heritage didn’t readily find a practical, financially feasible way to salvage and reuse the roof joists and rafters, old decking and shingles and aged siding seen in the photo, I’m content to say none of the rest of us — including Baylor — could or would have done so either.
Randall Scott: Greatly disappointed.
Teresa Fields: It sat there for 30+ years falling apart. Why didn’t one of you step up and do something if it meant so much to you? You guys are just hating because Chip and Joanna are going to make more money and you guys are not.
Alan Kahn: Some of this preservation is ridiculous. Trying to fit modern fixtures and space and power demands into old, worn-out buildings and tired floor plans.... Sometimes it’s just better to take it down and start over.
Jane Pitts: Elite Cafe all over again. I’m more scared about the Grand Karem Shrine building.
Pat McMichael: The Elite was a dump and had been for 40 years. The food was horrible. Otherwise it never would have closed. You do know [Magnolia] worked with the historical foundation here and in Austin, right? Everything had to be approved by both. We finally are getting into the 21st century and all y’all do is complain.
Jane Pitts: With a historical designation, they have to abide by certain rules. They did not for the McLennan Historical Society obviously. I complain about all the guests getting in the way of those who live here; I do the same for Baylor. We live here and they do not. They don’t care about those [of us] with jobs who have to live. So before you show your bloomers with assumptions, make sure you’re in cahoots with the person you’re trying to correct. History is being torn down all around us and only certain ones matter.
Pat McMichael: Sorry, but, yes, they worked closely with the Waco and Austin historical societies. Where exactly are they in the way? Downtown till 6 in the evening? I would rather have guests than indigents on the streets. And I have no idea what your sentence about cahoots and bloomers means. Whatever, I am thrilled the Gaineses, Turner-Behringer, etc., are making Waco an exciting place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.