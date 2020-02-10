While it’s wrong to judge the relationship of Baylor University leadership with its alumni, students and fans based on just one difference of opinion, the BU decision to contract with Tailgate Guys to manage game-day tailgating festivities — and at a steep cost hike to the faithful — suggests a huge disconnect. Consider the Trib Facebook outcry among Baylor game-day revelers, especially those who have invested thousands of dollars in falltime fun in the past. For an update on the situation involving the Baylor University Athletic Department, see Page One.
Craig Cook: After all that Baylor fans have been through the last few years, they should be glad we are willing to come, spend money and support the school we love. This is going too far. Don’t fix what is not broke!
Kendra Jones: “Our partnership with Tailgate Guys is consistent with our goal of providing an ELITE experience...” The word “elite” means only a certain group of people. It’s the complete opposite of being inclusive and open to all. This move by Baylor does not surprise me at all.
Joy Franklin: We can’t even afford to go to games. Ticket prices for five people are just too high. Our only way to go support our Bears was to tailgate with our sweet friends. They’ve had a spot at the old and new stadium and have been ticket holders for years. This move priced them out.
Laura Dailey: Baylor just priced the regular fans out of attending. It’s a sad, sad day when Baylor truly proves that all they really care about are the rich donors, not the locals who are wildly passionate about Baylor. Local, regular people are not elite and do not want an “elite experience.” It’s so sad!
Kathy Mitsakos Cox: Great article, Waco Trib! This expresses what a lot of true Baylor tailgating fans are experiencing. Thanks for speaking out fellow tailgaters!
Jennifer Leah Brown: What? We’ve tailgated at Baylor games since I was a kid! My family doesn’t have a huge display, but we bring in our cooker, tent, tables, chairs. It ruins our excitement for Baylor home games if this is taken away. I can’t pass this tradition on to my child and nieces and nephews now? Awful. I just looked online and now the cheapest spot is $1,000. Crazy.
Kathy Denn Groppel: We have been tailgating since the 1980s but no longer. We’re been there when the team was terrible and there was virtually no one in attendance. That’s why one in our group came up with the name of our tailgating group as BU Believers. We will still attend the games because this is not the players’ fault. They proved last season that they earned our support. This move must also hurt the Bear Foundation but I’m sure they will get their cut. Just when you get the fans back and now you run them off. Way to ruin another good thing at Baylor. I hope this is a huge black eye for the [Baylor] administration.
Shelly Taylor: This will also negatively impact local caterers, bartending service businesses and rental companies who rent tents and equipment to locals and organizations for each game.
Jennifer Vera: Shelly Taylor, yes, it will. Thank God we only did very few of the smaller tents. I am just trying to figure out who is going to be doing the larger ones! The company only has up to 20x20 and they are charging way more than the local companies would.
Blake Harrell: Find out what Baylor’s cut is! This company is paying Baylor, I guarantee.
Steve Hunter: Kind of reminds me of the food and beverage vendor choice when the new stadium first opened. Consideration for customers didn’t (and doesn’t) seem to matter.
Stephen Bjordammen: Within only the last couple years I have resumed attending home games primarily because old buddies have a tailgate spot. This wholly unnecessary move looks destined to make tailgating prohibitively expensive for many, including my friends. It appears that I and them may simply forego the experience altogether. Baylor needs to reconsider this ill-advised decision. BA ’85, JD ’88.
Randy Prevatt: Yes, this is hard to understand. I don’t have a dog in this fight, so as a neutral observer this makes absolutely no sense to me. I say choose goodwill with your fan base over money. You won’t regret it.
