Socialists on parade!
It is clear the national Democratic Party leadership intends to turn this nation into a socialist secular nation, run by new rules they are establishing. It will be the destruction of a nation that has come closest to reaching the ideals of Western civilization.
Western civilization is characterized first by the Judeo-Christian ethics. One of its principle doctrines is: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. The current U.S. House of Representatives’ Democratic members are certainly not following that ideal in the way they are operating and voting to impeach President Trump. The due process clause of the Constitution is now obliterated.
An equal characteristic is from the Greek ideal of democratic rule where each citizen has a vote in determining the nation’s leaders and laws. The House Democrats are, as a small group, attempting to remove a president elected by the all of the citizens. Thus a small group will be able to control who serves or does not serve as president, not the citizens.
Lastly, the socialist agenda put forth by every Democratic presidential candidate will replace capitalism, which has been a major driving force that has built this nation into the world leader it has become.
Individuals who do not like this president need to consider carefully if they are willing to totally destroy this nation’s founding principles in order to remove him from office. Or just wait and vote in the next election to determine who serves and thus save this nation.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
* * *
For those ignorant about democratic socialism, I would like to clarify some things. A democratic socialist is not a Marxist or a communist. He or she would like to see the excesses of capitalism restrained so that everyone can be successful, not just the wealthy few. We believe that the economy and society should be run democratically, so that the greedy few do not gain all power.
We do not want to see an end to private corporations, but we would like to see them under greater democratic control. Yes, we believe greater government regulations such as the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 (passed in response to the Great Depression) or the Dodd-Frank Act (passed in response to the economic recession of 2008-09) would assist in keeping corporate greed in check. We also want to see workers with power again through the form of unions. This would allow workers to have bargaining power, so that they can fight for a living wage.
We also believe that health care is a right for everyone. We certainly believe that democracy is the best way to achieve these goals. I hope this will help those who are ignorant of what it means to be a democratic socialist. Of course, if you are narrow-minded, you will continue to be an echo chamber for Fox News and other conservative propaganda machines.
John Vickrey, Norman, Okla.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just for accuracy’s sake, to be an out-and-out socialist, a candidate would have to propose public ownership of firms or political control of the flow of credit. Regulating industry, whether the abortion industry or the fossil-fuel industry or long-distance trucking or health care or building standards, is not socialism. Privately owned industry and privately owned property would not exist under pure socialism.
