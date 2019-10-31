True to Constitution
The U.S. Constitution’s Article Six states that senators, representatives and other government officials “shall be bound by oath or affirmation to support this constitution.” In 1796 George Washington warned “against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.”
His words, read annually since 1888 on the Senate floor, should remind senators, representatives and other government officials of their pledge to support the Constitution despite their personal or partisan interests.
The monumental test before us lies not in the outcome of the legal proceedings facing Donald Trump. Rather, the test will be whether our leaders who, as our Founding Fathers did, put aside their selfish interests to protect and defend for posterity our republican government. It will be fascinating to look back in a year and see who among the U.S. senators, representatives and government officials from Texas will be venerated for their courage or despised for their cowardice.
Eli Peace Cos III, Austin
Hypocrisy on parade
Hypocrisy redefined. Mitch McConnell speaking about Clinton, “I am completely and utterly perplexed by those who argue that perjury and obstruction of justice are not high crimes and misdemeanors.” He also drew attention to a “serious and deeply troubling crisis” for this country. “This is a crisis of confidence, of credibility, and of integrity. Our nation is indeed at a crossroads: Will we pursue the search for truth, or will we dodge, weave and evade the truth.” Great words then, pure hypocrisy now.
Lindsey Graham once said, “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Because impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office.” So true Sen. Graham, but evidently only when it applies to Democratic presidents.
Sen. Charles Grassley said of Clinton, “The true tragedy in this case is the collapse of the president’s moral authority… once you lose your moral authority to lead, you are a failure as a leader.” He added, “Another abuse of power: The full powers of the White House were on lease to stonewall the process and to attack the credibility of those who investigated him… Is it OK to lie because the president does it?” Has Senator Grassley said the same about Trump’s 12,000 lies?
Hypocrisy redefined! Darn those pesky cameras and recorders! They record all your words. Hypocrisy redefined!
Gary Caraway, Salado
