The ratings game
Aren’t we tired of playing the School Accountability Ratings game? I just spent an hour looking at the Texas Education Agency website and trying to understand the A-F ratings of Texas public schools.
I think one thing that we can all agree on is that we want schools that are teaching our children well. We want our children to grow and develop into healthy adults who are thriving and contributing positively to our communities. However, as adults we have started putting so much attention on making sure schools are “doing it right” that we have lost sight of what our kids really need to grow and learn.
We want to make sure schools are effectively using the money they are given to teach our kids. Having some sort of measurement system in place is supposed to give us the ability to know when schools are doing things that are working well for their students and when they need to try some new things (ideally, with support and guidance). Instead, the current scoring and rating system is only stifling our growth and focusing our attention and resources on how to improve our score without helping us better serve our kids. Districts and schools are being forced to spend all of their time and energy on finding ways to stay in the game instead of asking kids what games they want to play to help them discover what they need to learn and grow.
Carrie Arroyo, Waco
No proof at all
Washington Post reporter Dan Balz fails to say that William Taylor’s testimony is not a first-hand account. As the chargé d’affaires of the U.S. embassy in Kiev texted our ambassador to Europe with his concerns about the call, he admits he didn’t hear the call only, heard about it from someone who heard of it from someone else who didn’t hear the call, making it at least fourth-hand testimony.
Same with the July meeting he testified about. He was not at the meeting in which he says Ukraine was pressured to investigate Biden or military aid will be withheld till they did. He was told this was said by someone who was not at the meeting, but told him what someone told him was said in the meeting.
Would you take the word of one who heard about it fourth-handed?
Jim Cantrell, Axtell
No standards at all
Most people will recall that during the 2016 presidential campaign, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was roundly condemned for calling Trump supporters “deplorables.” Last week I see that President Trump is referring to those who oppose him as “human scum,” with nary a protest from his people. It’s just Trump being Trump, we’re told.
I’m not sure whether I’m more appalled at the hypocrisy or the double-standard being applied nationwide. On second thought, those two aren’t mutually exclusive.
Miner Raymond, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.