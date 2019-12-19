Targeting America
Russia collusion, lies, obstruction of justice, abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, treason, bribery, quid pro quo, high crimes and misdemeanors: All would certainly describe the Obama administration, eh?
You betcha.
Factual evidence of President Trump’s indictment? None. Zip. Nada.
President Donald J. Trump broke America’s chains of misery and failure (2006-2016). Liberal philosophy is just that, one of misery and failure. Liberals are desperately trying to put the chains back to good use.
President Trump will not be impeached and will be reelected. Hillary will never see the interior of a prison cell. “As the World Turns,” which is how one might describe the circus before us, serves as scheme to take away your guns. And when they have your guns, they’ll have your money, as history proves.
Liberals love your money to death.
If liberals continue on this ludicrous stretch of road to impeach President Trump with no direct factual wrongdoing, then confiscation of your guns and your money will be a matter of “Tip Toe Through the Tulips.” Beans, bullets and whiskey are paramount. God bless the American constitutional loving patriot.
Gary G. Pate, Waco
* * *
I spent much of last week listening to the House Judiciary Committing hearings on the Trump impeachment and so far all I’ve heard are the Republicans bringing up the Bidens and Hillary and Obama. As an American citizen, I couldn’t care less about what happened sometime in the past. The Bidens and Hillary and Obama aren’t on trial here. Donald Trump is for the crimes that he is being accused of.
Republicans can dwell on the past all they want. Very little of what may or may not have occurred pertains to what Donald Trump clearly did this year in holding up crucial, congressionally approved military aid to a key ally under attack by Russia. Unfortunately I’m almost sure that this transgression will be completely ignored by the Republican-held Senate, just like all the bills sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk that he is ignoring because Democrats wrote them. Indeed, despite claims to the contrary, if anyone isn’t concentrating on the government business, it’s the Republicans.
Steven Davies, Waco
* * *
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! A most beautiful season indeed. Yet amidst glorious wonders of God’s sending His Son Jesus to be Savior of all who believe, I’m saddened to see an all-too-familiar scene in the public arena.
How many parents place their reticent, often fearful, children in Santa’s lap to tell him what they want before they teach them to talk with Jesus? Pretense or prayer?
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.