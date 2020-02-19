Vote Hindman
In Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s Sunday column (“Sessions candidacy poses questions”), former Dallas Republican congressman Pete Sessions’ hypocrisy is noted on some issues, especially term limits. Sessions also claims to be pro-life but recently refused to take a “Prolife Pledge” not to support or endorse candidates who embrace a “pro-choice/pro-abortion rights” public policy position. Sessions gave as his reason that he reserved the right to endorse or support Republicans like Kay Granger, Republican congresswoman from the Dallas area. Sessions acknowledged that Granger is vocal about her “pro-choice” stance and her support for Roe v. Wade.
On Feb. 11, Citizens for Prolife Action held a “Prolife Candidates Breakfast” at Our Breakfast Place formerly The Egg and I. Sessions was invited but was a no-show. Six other Republican candidates for the 17th Congressional District did attend and answered a series of pro-life, pro-family, education and constitutional questions.
While candidates David Saucedo, Kristen Alamo Rowin, Laurie McReynolds, Scott Bland and Todd Kent all gave solid answers, George Hindman clearly stood out as the most knowledgeable and committed pro-life and pro-family advocate. I have decided that Mr. Hindman, an aerospace engineer and NASA consultant, deserves my support and vote.
A prolife Catholic, Mr. Hindman readily took the “Prolife Pledge” and committed to co-sponsoring a “Life at Conception Act,” which although having 163 co-sponsors never got a hearing in the last GOP-controlled House of Representatives. Perhaps HR 681 (Life at Conception Act) lacked forceful advocacy from Rep. Bill Flores, who took 18 months before deciding to co-sponsor the bill.
In any case, we now have a pro-life candidate for the 17th Congressional District seat in Mr. Hindman, who will champion such legislation. The pro-GOP establishment candidacies of Sessions and Renee Swann are too willing to “go along to get along” to be counted on in the battle to save pre-born lives. I endorse George Hindman for the 17th District House of Representatives seat in the March 3 primary.
Warren Fain, Citizens for Prolife Action, Waco
Vote Vessali
I met with and spoke to every viable candidate in the race to replace Bill Flores in Congress and I concluded Elianor Vessali is the best choice to represent us. As president of the McLennan County Republican Club from 2013-2019, I worked hard to advance conservative principles in McLennan County and beyond and to halt the spread of destructive far-left socialism promoted by Democrats like AOC and “The Squad.” I have no doubt that Elianor is the right person to stand up to The Squad.
Ms. Vessali has a sharp mind and a strong backbone. She is a proven conservative who voted against tax increases while serving on the College Station City Council. She has taught public school, earned a law degree, worked overseas and worked in real estate. Washington will not change her. She’s the right person for the job, at the right time, and I’m proud to endorse her.
Wes Lloyd, Waco
