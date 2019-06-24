Academics, speak out!
In these quarrelsome times, public intellectuals, particularly academics with an area of expertise, can elevate debate on current political issues. One such academic is Richard Cherwitz, who’s spent his career studying political rhetoric. Congratulations to him as he prepares to retire from the University of Texas at Austin and take what he imagines will be a brief break from publishing insightful op-eds across the country — easily more than 150 since the mid-1990s, including some in the pages of the Tribune-Herald.
Cherwitz describes his field of rhetoric “as the bridge between theory and practice.” One recent example of his applying theory to the modern world is an op-ed published in the Tribune-Herald that draws parallels between the alleged attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf of Tonkin crisis almost 55 years ago.
“There’s a myth inside and outside of the academy that you are either a scholar or a doer,” he said. “Not so. It’s not either/or. Academics must talk about what they know, not hide in the alleged ivory tower.”
As one of his colleagues says: “Cherwitz is a ‘happy populist.’ He’s up-front about a president he regards with suspicion if not a little fear, but the bedrock of his analysis is not political bias. He makes his case with a provocative but calm tone, which seems to be a rarity of late.”
Anti-intellectualism has long been a force in American politics but it’s arguably not been as powerful, as virulent, as it is today since the 1950s. Cherwitz views his writing for media outlets as meeting an obligation to counter that. As a result, you’ll likely see his commentaries in these pages and elsewhere before long, aiming to make the world a little better, one submission at a time. I hope so.
Patrick Beach, journalist, Austin
Voice of truth!
Much of the Sunday Trib opinion page dedicated itself to perpetuating the now completely debunked Russia collusion lie. For any honest reader remaining out there who may be confused by the continued support of this newspaper for this lie, I recommend reading the two books written by Dan Bongino.
Both a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent, Mr. Bongino is a self described libertarian/conservative. He ran for public office and lost, so he understands the ins and outs of various parts of our government and its inner workings. He has a daily podcast show, is on YouTube and other media platforms. He has impressed me with his level of fair-mindedness. He’s a tenacious investigator, logical thinker and does not care where the investigation goes or who it may be headed toward. Truth is the goal. No consideration for the individual.
He completely lays out the entire subject of Russian collusion with actual facts, backed up by documentation. He lays out the sequence of events, which is very important to understand. The question: Do people have enough honesty left in them to seek out the truth, acknowledge the truth, admit their error and change their own direction?
Americans are a very forgiving people. We can come together! Jesus said, “A house divided cannot stand!” We’ve never been more divided, at least not in my lifetime. And I lived through the 1960s! Let us not allow truth and honesty to be casualties of a runaway government full of power-hungry people who do not care about our Constitution, our freedoms or us.
Michael Varadi, Waco