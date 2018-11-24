Word became flesh
While I don’t like the sentiments, I was glad to see an allegedly Christian group out themselves on a billboard on Interstate 35 north of Waco: “And the word became flesh,” it says, over a picture of President Trump. Finally, somebody said it out loud: They believe Donald Trump is their new lord and savior, political messiah, political jesus (small “j” intended).
I’ve grown tired of going to Bible studies, worship services and meetings with Christian friends where the study/service/meeting turned into a small version of the Republican National Convention, with the implication that President Trump was not only allowed into the White House by God but is enthusiastically endorsed by the Almighty. They go on to rationalize that even though he says he’s never asked forgiveness for anything, he may actually be a Christian.
For the most reactionary Christians, following Trump is no longer like a religion. It IS their religion. And finally, some of them had the guts to outright say it.
Jack Bowen, Fort Worth
Law & evidence
In reading last Sunday’s “Open Letter to Judge Strother,” it is apparent Jesus Said Love CEO Brett Mills is sincere in his opposition to sexual violence and at the same time trying to bully the judge into rendering a decision he approves of. Our justice system is not supposed to be based on polling or how many call or write about what they think should be a verdict in a criminal case.
As a former prosecutor, I assure you I have zero sympathy for any violent criminal who damages people’s lives. And as a former prosecutor, I know that after a case has been presented to the grand jury, a prosecutor — if he or she is doing his or her job — will continue to investigate it up through trial. Sometimes the investigation turns up additional evidence favorable to the state’s case. Sometimes it turns up evidence favorable to the defense. Sometimes new evidence casts doubt on what a victim has said was the truth previously.
I have encountered all these situations as a prosecutor. Again, neither Mr. Mills nor I know whether there was an additional investigation conducted after the grand jury indictment or what if anything it turned up. Neither he nor I know if the plea offer in this case is correct under the circumstances and evidence admissible at trial.
Having been a prosecutor when Judge Ralph Strother was first assistant district attorney and having tried cases in his court for a number of years before retiring, I know he is a man of complete integrity. I think the public trying to bully a judge into any verdict, for or against any defendant, however well intentioned, is shameful.
I do know this. If Judge Strother rejects the state’s plea offer, it will not be because he was bullied into it by the public. And if he accepts the plea, it will be because he believes the law and evidence require it.
Crawford Long, Waco