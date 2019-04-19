Pedestrian menace
Last October, during a trip to San Antonio, I fought my way through scooters flying down walkways, their riders showing total disregard for safety. I sincerely hope the Waco City Council makes it clear to licensee-apparent Gotcha Bikes LLC that riders must yield right-of-way to pedestrians. Further, I hope that scooter riders are ready to accept assault charges should pedestrians be threatened or harmed by these fast-moving projectiles.
Gotcha must be responsible for informing riders of their liability, and the company, as well as individual riders and the city of Waco, must share liability for misuse of these vehicles. By allowing inherently incompatible use of walkways (as in the word “walk”), the city cannot escape liability in the event of assault or injury to a pedestrian.
Jay McMillen, Woodway
Not sending their best
Thank you for your letter in defense of my earlier stated views, David Hayslip. Some of the people most passionate about border security are those living close to the border itself who are negatively affected by criminal activity. As most folks know, we have a serious issue with criminal aliens and taxpayers see this dreadful failure.
“[T]he biggest problem with studying immigrant crime is that states and localities do not systematically track the country of birth, citizenship, or legal status of those they arrest, convict or incarcerate. ... And in the federal system, where we do have good data, non-citizens account for a disproportionate share of those who are sentenced for many different types of non-immigration crimes.” So sayeth the Center for Immigration Studies.
“Between June 1, 2011, and January 31, 2019, these 189,000 illegal aliens were charged with more than 295,000 criminal offenses which included arrests for 539 homicide charges; 32,785 assault charges; 5,737 burglary charges; 37,234 drug charges; 403 kidnapping charges; 15,991 theft charges; 23,701 obstructing police charges; 1,660 robbery charges; 3,473 sexual assault charges; 2,170 sexual offense charges; and 2,976 weapon charges.” This comes from the Texas DPS.
Currently, tens of thousands of our citizens die from drugs that comes over our southern border.
Americans must be protected.
I do not understand the left’s desire to deflect and minimize the deaths of thousands of Americans killed by illegal criminals each year.
Eric Mach, Denton
Easter tidings
Easter has been popularized and commercialized by the merchants and the secular establishments. The message of Easter is not all of that. What does Easter mean to you? This is what Easter means to me:
Jesus is risen.
Jesus carried my cross.
Jesus paid for my sins.
Jesus is forgiveness.
Jesus saves.
Jesus is waiting for you.
Frances Buckner, Waco