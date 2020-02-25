Vote David Saucedo
I first met congressional candidate David Saucedo at a gala in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2012. We spent many hours talking about Frederick Douglass Republicans, of which I am the founder. Our 10-year-old organization is based on values, not on parties. These values — respect for life, respect for the Constitution, belief in the limited power of government, belief in personal responsibility, belief in legal immigration and belief in school choice, to name a few — provide the common ground for all Americans, regardless of their ethnicity, age, sex or party affiliation. It strips away the reasons to disagree and gives us a broad common ground to agree upon, allowing us to put our efforts into what really matters — improving our communities.
It’s this “walking-the-talk” aspect, putting your values to work, that is so appealing to David, who’s been working in his community for 10 years. He’s organized community cleanups, served on local committees, boards, advisory councils and has developed innovative approaches to community challenges. Mr. Saucedo’s values are Frederick Douglass Republican values.
David is also very well-versed on the Constitution and understands strategic planning and the needs of his community. His strong work ethic, steadfast determination and personal integrity would make him a congressman to be proud of.
KCarl Smith, President & CEO, KCarl Consulting, Inc.
Vote Jim Smith
The role of the county commissioner has changed over the years. Commissioners are responsible for more than roads and bridges. They must manage increasing budgets and meet the needs of those in their precincts. It’s also a challenging task to be a representative on the court to meet the needs of the entire McLennan County.
I know that Jim Smith is the person who can meet this challenge. I have known Jim since high school. He is a person of integrity. He is honest, loyal and has been very competent during his entire career. Jim has been a coach, teacher, superintendent of the Robinson Independent School District and has served four terms on the Robinson City Council. He is currently the compliance officer at Educators Credit Union. He has served as a McLennan County reserve deputy for 39 years. He is totally qualified for the job of McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 1. Jim is a people person and he will enjoy engaging his constituents.
I encourage voters to look at Jim’s qualifications for this position and vote Jim Smith for McLennan County Commissioner Precinct 1.
Larry Lynch, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Larry Lynch retired in 2012 after three terms as McLennan County sheriff and more than 30 total years with the sheriff’s office.
Vote Stovall
It will be a while yet before the United States has congressional term limits but they’re coming. Our incumbent Republican senator, John Cornyn, already a professional politician, will have represented Texas in the U.S. Senate 18 years at this term’s end. That’s equal to or greater than what any reasonable constitutional amendment would allow.
As many Texans as possible should vote in the Republican primary election March 3rd and vote for his challenger, oil-field emissions businessman Dwayne Stovall. I’d vote for Stovall if the incumbent senator was at the end of his first term!
Glen Terrell, Arlington
